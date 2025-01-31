2025 Angus Foundation Heifer Package sells for $75,000

The 2025 Angus Foundation Heifer Package, donated by Pollard Farms of Waukomis, Okla., was purchased by Lylester Ranch of Martell, Neb., for $75,000 on Jan. 10 at Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City. Courtesy photo

As the final gavel and the announcement of “Sold” echoed through the sale arena, Lylester Ranch was announced as the new, lucky owner of POLLARD Rita 4012.

Lylester Ranch purchased the 2025 Angus Foundation Heifer Package on Jan. 10 for $75,000 to continue the legacy of the Angus breed. The package, donated by Pollard Farms of Waukomis, Okla., led off the National Angus Bull Sale during Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City.

“We are very grateful for our generous donors that continue to give unwavering support towards the foundation’s mission,” said Jaclyn Boester, Angus Foundation executive director. “They want the very best for the Angus breed and its legacy. We cannot thank Dan and Patricia Vergith enough for their continued support and dedication towards this mission.”

The leading lady in 2025’s sale, POLLARD Rita 4012 (AAA* 20875621), is a daughter of EXAR Cover the Bases 0819B and out of a productive, young 2-year-old that stems from the PF W34 Rita 4139, a long-time donor in the farms’ program. The heifer package also includes an Advanced Reproductive Technology Package from Trans Ova Genetics; trucking to the buyer donated by Lathrop Livestock Transportation; and 30 days of mortality insurance donated by Jeanne Conover, Livestock Insurance Agent with Conover Auction Service.

POLLARD FARMS

In 1992, Pollard Farms began building their Angus herd by purchasing several bred heifers and yearling females. Today, Pollard Farms has an extensive donor battery consisting of 30 elite donor cows, 400 performance females and calve out 400-500 spring and fall calves yearly.

Barry Pollard of Pollard Farms said their goal is to produce quality cattle that are complete both phenotypically and genotypically. He said they strive to produce bulls and females that will be profitable to purebred and commercial cattlemen by emphasizing marbling and $Value indexes. They also focus on maintaining a strong maternal base and a great phenotypic look across their progeny.

“I am honored to donate the Angus Foundation Heifer Package this year,” said Pollard. “I think it is an excellent opportunity for me to offer a fine animal for sale to help raise money for the Angus Foundation and the junior program.”

Since 1980, the heifer package has been sold to generate unrestricted funds to further the foundation’s mission of supporting education, youth and research, and this tradition continues in 2025. Academic scholarships, leadership conferences and cutting-edge research are among the many programs sustained by the Angus Fund.

The Angus Foundation Heifer Package has raised more than $3 million since the inception of the program. For more information about the Angus Foundation or the annual Angus Foundation Heifer Package Sale, visit AngusFoundation.org .