2025 Angus Foundation scholarship applications open Feb. 1

Addison Cotton of York, Neb., accepts the Richard L. Spader Angus Foundation Scholarship from Sheri Spader at the National Junior Angus Show in Madison, Wis. The foundation awarded more than $388,500 in scholarships in 2024. Photo courtesy American Angus Association

Since 1998, the Angus Foundation has championed the success of Angus youth by investing in their education. In the past 27 years, the foundation has awarded more than $4.9 million in scholarships including $388,500 in 2024 alone. These scholarships help support students in their educational endeavors — whether pursuing undergraduate, graduate or trade degrees. Applications opened Feb. 1 and are due by May 1, offering an opportunity for Angus youth to receive financial support for their education.



“Thank you to the foundation for your unwavering commitment to supporting our aspirations and for fostering an environment that promotes growth and opportunity,” said Addison Cotton, a past Angus Foundation scholarship recipient. “Your generosity has not only given me the resources to pursue my educational goals but has also inspired me to strive for excellence in everything I do. While it may seem unconventional to aspire to be a registered nurse that raises cattle, I am excited to combine these passions into a fulfilling future where I can work hard at what I love.”



For many junior members, like Addison, the impact of the Angus Foundation extends beyond financial support; it helps to shape young leaders in the Angus breed. Whether it is exposing youth to unique career paths or exploring new opportunities, the foundation’s support is felt far and wide.



“Raising the Bar and LEAD have allowed me to experience agriculture in different regions and form friendships with juniors from all over the country,” said Allison Davis, a past Angus Foundation scholarship recipient. “The foundation scholarships are allowing me to attend an out-of-state university. I know that I would not be able to attend an out-of-state school and have the experiences I have without the support of the foundation and its donors.”



NJAA MEMBERS AND YOUTH

The Angus Foundation undergraduate and graduate scholarship applications are available to National Junior Angus Association members through their American Angus Association login.



In addition to offering scholarship opportunities to National Junior Angus Association members, the foundation also offers opportunities to youth from a commercial cattle operation background, through the Commercial Cattlemen’s scholarship program.



The Foundation’s Certified Angus Beef/National Junior Angus Association and commercial cattlemen scholarships can be accessed at angus.org/foundation and submitted through email. The website also offers more information about the scholarship program.



“This scholarship program is designed to support students with a commercial cattle background in the beef industry,” said Jaclyn Boester, Angus Foundation executive director. “Supporting youth in their education is an important part of the foundation’s mission.”



Boester elaborated on the scholarship program noting, “The Angus Foundation scholarship are one of the most prominent and consistent ways our donors support Angus youth. Our scholarships pave the way for a bright future for our industry by ensuring young people can reach their full potential.”



Undergraduate and Graduate Angus Foundation Scholarships

Applicants for undergraduate and graduate scholarships must have, at one time, been a member of the NJAA and currently be an active junior, regular or life member of the American Angus Association. The following documents are required to be considered for a 2025 undergraduate or graduate scholarship: the 2025 scholarship application; three letters of recommendation; a copy of current high school/college/university transcript; and the applicant’s Association member code.

Access to Application: AAA login (http://www.angusonline.org/Account/Login ), “Programs” tab

Submission: Through AAA login

Deadline: May 1, 2025



Certified Angus Beef/National Junior Angus Association Scholarship

Since 1990, the NJAA has teamed up with Certified Angus Beef to help Angus youth pursue their higher education goals. The selected applicant will receive a $1,500 scholarship. A separate application from the Angus Foundation scholarship application is required for the CAB/NJAA scholarship.

Access to Application: Download application at angus.org/foundation

Submission: Email to scholarships@angus.org

Deadline: May 1, 2025



Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship

The Angus Foundation will award five $1,500 scholarships to undergraduate students who use Angus genetics in a commercial cattle operation’s breeding program or whose parents use Angus genetics. Emphasis will be placed on applicants’ knowledge of the cattle industry and perspective of the Angus breed. The applicant or their parent/guardian must have transferred or been transferred an Angus registration paper in the last 36 months (on or after May 1, 2022) and must be considered commercial and not seedstock in their operation. The scholarship applies to any field of study.

Access to Application: Download application at http://www.angus.org/foundation/apply-for-scholarships/commercial-scholarships

Submission: Email to scholarships@angus.org

Deadline: May 1, 2025