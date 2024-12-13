2025 Angus Herdsman of the Year candidates announced

The life of a herdsman may sound glamorous to many, but few understand the demanding blend of physical strength and mental grit it takes to excel in the role. The Herdsman of the Year Award honors an Angus enthusiast who has committed wholeheartedly to the management, strategic choices and advancement of his or her herd.

Peers select the award winner from a set of candidates through voting, hosted by the American Angus Association. Voting will begin Dec., 16, and all votes must be submitted by noon CST on Jan. 9, 2025.



To be eligible to vote, exhibitors must have entered at least one of the following shows in 2024: Cattlemen’s Congress, National Western Stock Show, Western National Angus Futurity, Atlantic National, American Royal or North American International Livestock Exposition. Eligible exhibitors will receive an email with a unique login and password from the American Angus Association through the Election Runner platform to vote. Only one vote per member code will be allowed.



Nominated for this year’s award are Michael Jones, Express Ranches; Cole Kaufman, Oakley Farms; Cash Langford, Hunter Angus; and Greg Van Zee, Udell Cattle Company.



MICHAEL JONES

Michael Jones hails from Saskatchewan, Canada, and he developed a passion for Angus cattle at a young age. His love for the breed would eventually lead him to the United States, where he has continued to pursue his passion for Angus cattle at the highest level. Jones is currently the show cattle manager at Express Ranches in Yukon, Okla.

At Express Ranches, Jones oversees the ranches’ competitive show program, traveling nationwide to compete at major shows. He plays a key role in managing and preparing cattle for shows across the country.



Jones said he feels the opportunity to be a part of the Angus breed and the relationships he has built throughout his career are what drive his continued involvement. “I’m grateful to be nominated for such a prestigious award,” he said. “The people and opportunities within the Angus breed are what keep me motivated and excited to be part of this incredible industry.”



COLE KAUFMAN

Cole Kaufman has been immersed in the cattle business since childhood, competing and fitting cattle, and today he works as the manager at Oakley Farms in Livingston, Tenn. Growing up on Sugar Loaf Farms in Virginia, where his father managed the operation for 21 years, Kaufman said hands-on experiences fueled his drive to be involved with the Angus breed and in every aspect of the industry.

At Oakley Farms he oversees two annual online sales featuring show heifer prospects, along with daily management of sale heifers, donor cows and customers’ cattle. Kaufman manages the show barn and keeps their donor cows producing at a top level. He works side-by-side with Rob Oakley, to strategically mate donors using IVF to produce high-caliber offspring. Over the past six years, Oakley Farms has gained recognition, including exhibiting the first Angus to win Supreme Champion at Cattleman’s Congress and many other champions.



Beyond his work at Oakley Farms, Kaufman dedicates time to supporting youth in the cattle industry. Kaufman volunteers with his state’s junior Angus association and helps at the National Junior Angus Show with contests and events.



He said he believes the business offers incredible opportunities for young people and encourages them to chase their dreams. When he was growing up, he recalls not necessarily having the cattle to run at the level he always wanted, however fitting and husbandry became his way to dive deeper into the industry he loves. “The cattle industry has shaped my life in every aspect,” Kaufman said. “It gives you the opportunities to chase your dreams. My goal is to help juniors achieve their dreams, just like others did for me. Angus might be the business breed, but fact of the matter is we are all here to help the youth.”





CASH LANGFORD

Cash Langford, a Texas native, grew up with a competitive spirit for showing cattle. His interest in cattle was sparked at a young age as he exhibited Angus cattle nationally and steers at the Texas majors.

Today he calls Fair Grove, Mo., home as the herdsman at Hunter Angus. There he manages show and sale cattle and plays a key role in the daily operations of the farm. He works closely with the Hunter Angus team on breeding decisions, mating strategies and maintaining the farm’s donor and recipient cow battery. Under his management, Hunter Angus has achieved considerable success, including the exhibition of the 2023-2024 Roll of Victory Show Bull of the Year, BNWZ Executive Decision 2219.

At Hunter Angus, Langford serves as a mentor to junior members, helping them select heifers, offering advice on feeding and providing guidance on fitting and clipping for shows.

Langford builds strong relationships with his customers and said he considers mentoring juniors to be one of the most rewarding aspects of his work. “The Angus breed has given me so much, and I’m honored to be nominated for this award alongside three other deserving gentlemen as well as dear friends,” Langford said. “What keeps me motivated is the people I get to work with, especially the young people in the industry. Helping them grow and succeed is what it’s all about.”

He adds, he hopes Richard Stotts and Ed Richardson are proudly looking down over him, because they helped mold and guide him to where he is today.

GREG VAN ZEE

Greg Van Zee’s passion for the Angus breed started when he was in high school and spent his summers working for Walking S Farms, a local Angus breeder. Since then, he has worked for and with some influential people in the cattle industry and found himself learning more and more about evaluation and management.

Today he is the show barn manager for Udell Cattle Company in Sioux City, Iowa. He assists with annual production sales and daily farm activities, and he talks about what continues to attract him to the Angus breed.



“The opportunity to be part of a progressive program and breed is important to me,” Van Zee said. “The Angus breed offers many diverse breeding options whether it be within the Angus breed or crossing with other breeds.”



Udell Cattle Company started showing Angus cattle in 2014 and has had success at every level since then.



“It is an honor to be nominated for Herdsmen of the Year and to be recognized by my peers,” Van Zee said.



The Association’s 2025 Herdsman of the Year will be announced Jan. 10, 2025, at the beginning of the Herdsman Social event in Oklahoma City during Cattlemen’s Congress. This event will be held at the Cowboy Bar in Barn 3 with doors opening at 3:45 p.m. The social is free for all to attend. Visit http://www.angus.org for more information.

Jones Jones-RFP-121624

Kaufman Kaufman-RFP-121624

Langford Langford-RFP-121624