2025 Annual P.A.R.T.T. scheduled for Aug. 14

A trailer with growers stops at Bijesh Maharjan’s plot, where his students discuss their study on dry beans last year. Photo by Chabella Guzman

PARTT-RFP-081825

The annual Panhandle Agriculture Research and Technology Tour will be held on Thursday, Aug. 14, at the UNL Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center campus in Scottsbluff.

The free event will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and a welcome by UNL Panhandle Research Extension and Education Director John Westra at 8:30 a.m., followed by tours of the research plots. Vendors and equipment will be on-site. Demo and field visits will be held, along with a tour of dry bean varieties.

Following is the agenda:

9 to 9:30 a.m. – Registration (coffee and rolls)

9:30 a.m. – Welcome by Director John Westra

9:30 to Noon – UNL Outdoor presentations:

Trailer Tours

Dr. Xin Qiao and Gary Stone: Irrigation Research Update

Dr. Carlos Urrea: Update on the dry bean breeding program

Dr. Nevin Lawrence: Palmer Amaranth Management

Dr. Bijesh Maharjan: Nitrogen management in sugar beet

Dr. Pin-Chu Lai: Insect Control

Booth space visits with specialists



Dr. Wei-zhen Liang: STEM education with sensors and cameras

Dr. Dipak Santra: Alternative crops for Nebraska

Dr. Mohamed Khalil: Geophysics in groundwater and hydraulic structures

Dr. Bob Harveson: Multi-crop diseases

Jessica Groskopf: Ag economy update

Noon to 1 p.m. – Lunch

Vendor & Equipment Visits

1-2 p.m. – Dry bean variety tour – Mitchell Ag Lab, hosted by Carlos Urrea

Register for P.A.R.T.T. at https://preec.unl.edu/ .