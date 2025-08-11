2025 Annual P.A.R.T.T. scheduled for Aug. 14
The annual Panhandle Agriculture Research and Technology Tour will be held on Thursday, Aug. 14, at the UNL Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center campus in Scottsbluff.
The free event will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and a welcome by UNL Panhandle Research Extension and Education Director John Westra at 8:30 a.m., followed by tours of the research plots. Vendors and equipment will be on-site. Demo and field visits will be held, along with a tour of dry bean varieties.
Following is the agenda:
9 to 9:30 a.m. – Registration (coffee and rolls)
9:30 a.m. – Welcome by Director John Westra
9:30 to Noon – UNL Outdoor presentations:
Trailer Tours
- Dr. Xin Qiao and Gary Stone: Irrigation Research Update
- Dr. Carlos Urrea: Update on the dry bean breeding program
- Dr. Nevin Lawrence: Palmer Amaranth Management
- Dr. Bijesh Maharjan: Nitrogen management in sugar beet
- Dr. Pin-Chu Lai: Insect Control
Booth space visits with specialists
- Dr. Wei-zhen Liang: STEM education with sensors and cameras
- Dr. Dipak Santra: Alternative crops for Nebraska
- Dr. Mohamed Khalil: Geophysics in groundwater and hydraulic structures
- Dr. Bob Harveson: Multi-crop diseases
- Jessica Groskopf: Ag economy update
Noon to 1 p.m. – Lunch
Vendor & Equipment Visits
1-2 p.m. – Dry bean variety tour – Mitchell Ag Lab, hosted by Carlos Urrea
Register for P.A.R.T.T. at https://preec.unl.edu/.