2025 BIF Research Symposium and Convention registration open

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Registration is now open for the 2025 Beef Improvement Federation Research Symposium and Convention that will be hosted June 10-13 in Amarillo, Texas. Participants can save $75 if they register by May 9.

Full registration before May 9 is $275. This includes two and one-half days of educational programming focused on beef industry profitability. It also includes the Welcome Reception on Tuesday evening, lunch on Wednesday and Thursday, and an off-site social with dinner on Wednesday evening. The student early bird rate is $200.

The hotel housing portal is now open as well. You can visit BIFSymposium.com and click on the “Hotel & Location” information link. The hotel block closes May 9.

SESSIONS

Tuesday, June 10, kicks off with the Young Producer Symposium at 1 p.m. followed by the Welcome and Scholarship Reception. Monday evening attendees can participate in the National Association of Animal Breeders Symposium.

Wednesday’s general session will focus on “Beef Industry Profitability: Conflicting market signals and profit drivers in the beef value chain.” Presentations will include Mandy Carr, NCBA senior executive director scientific affairs; Ty Lawrence, West Texas A&M University; Sam Hands, Triangle H Cattle Co.; and Brad Johnson, Gordon W. Davis Regent’s Chair in Meat and Muscle Biology Texas Tech University.

Thursday’s general session theme will be Sustainability: Improving our product through selection, applications of technology and data integration. Speakers will include Matthew Cleveland, ABS Global senior director, global bovine sustainability; Guilherme Rosa, Precision Livestock Production and Breeding, University of Wisconsin; Jason Archer, Beef + Lamb NZ head of genetics; and Ben Weinheimer, Texas Cattle Feeders Association CEO.

Wednesday and Thursday afternoon technical breakout sessions will focus on a range of beef-production and genetic-improvement topics.

For registration and more symposium details, including hotel information, visit BIFSymposium.com. Prior to and during this year’s symposium, be sure to follow the event on social media channels using the hashtag #BIF2025.

Each year the BIF symposium draws a large group of leading seedstock and commercial beef producers, academics and allied industry partners. The attendance list is a “who’s who” of the beef value chain, offering great networking opportunities and conversations about the issues of the day. Program topics focus on how the beef industry can enhance value through genetic improvement across a range of attributes that affect the value chain.