2025 Cody Stampede closes with a bang

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The very last team ropers to compete at the 2025 Cody Stampede ended up beating the other 182 teams that roped at Stampede Park. Clint Summers of Lake City, Fla., and Jade Corkill, from Victoria, Texas, stopped the clock in 3.8 seconds to earn $8,111 each. Summers is heading and Corkill is heeling. Cody Stampede photos by Hailey Rae

Summers

CODY, Wyo. — Fireworks started early in Wyoming at the Cody Stampede Rodeo, July 1 – 4.

Blasting off early in the competition on July 2 was steer wrestler Bridger Anderson from Carrington, N.D., who was the man to beat with a 4.2 second run. That held until the third rodeo performance where it was matched by second generation rodeo competitor Luke Gee from Stamford, Mont. They tied for the win and each earned $6,909 of the nearly $400,000 paid at Stampede Park during the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association sanctioned events.

The 90-point bareback and saddle bronc riding scores from the third performance also held through night four. Bareback rider Nick Pelke from Mondovi, Wis., earned $10,610 while Brody Cress from Hillsdale, Wyo., earned $10,462 in saddle bronc riding.

The big money winner here was barrel racer Hailey Kinsel from Cotulla, Texas. Riding her great mare DM Sissy Hayday that fans all know as Sister, she stopped the clock in 16.87 seconds to earn her first title here. She has been close before, finishing second in 2021 and again the past two years.

Team roping saved the best for last. There were 181 teams that had roped in Stampede Park with one to go. That team, Clint Summers and Jade Corkill, stopped the clock in 3.8 seconds to win the event by two-tenths of a second. Summers, from Lake City, Fla., and Corkill, from Victoria, Texas, each won $8,111. The second-place team of Clay Smith from Broken Bow, Okla., and Nicky Northcott, from Stephenville, Texas, had a time of 4.0 earning them $7,029 each. Corkill also had a second-place finish here in 201 heeling for Clay Smith.

The very last team ropers to compete at the 2025 Cody Stampede ended up beating the other 182 teams that roped at Stampede Park. Clint Summers of Lake City, Fla., and Jade Corkill, from Victoria, Texas, stopped the clock in 3.8 seconds to earn $8,111 each. Summers is heading and Corkill is heeling. Cody Stampede photos by Hailey Rae Summers

Plans are underway for the 2026 Cody Stampede which will kickoff with bull riding June 30 and then offer four nights of the best that professional rodeo has to offer July 1-4.

2025 Cody Stampede Champions

Bareback Riding – Nick Pelke, Mondovi, Wis., 90, $10,610

Steer Wrestling – (tie) Luke Gee, Stamford, Mont., and Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., 4.2, $6,909

Team Roping – Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., and Jade Corkill, Victoria, Texas, 3.8, $8,111

Saddle Bronc Riding – Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 90, $10,462

Breakaway Roping – (tie) Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas;

Suzanne Williams, Standish, Calif.; and Josie Conner, Iowa, La., 2.4, $7,623

Tie-Down Roping – Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 7.8, $9,377

Barrel Racing – Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.87, $11,400

Bull Riding –Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., 89, $10,744

The following are unofficial leaders after the fourth performance of the Cody Stampede Rodeo, July 4, 2025.

Bareback Riding: 1, Nick Pelke, Mondovi, Wis., 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire, $10,610. 2, Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., 86, $8,135. 3, (tie) Kashton Ford, Sturgis, S.D., and Weston Timberman, Columbus, Mont., 85 and $4,951 each . 5, Sage Allen, Blackfoot, Idaho, 83.5, $2,576. 6, Wacey Schalla, Arapaho, Okla.,and Darien Johnson, Tremonton, Utah, 83, $1,592. 8, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 82, $1,061.

Steer Wrestling: 1, (tie) Bridger, Anderson, Carrington, N.D., and Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont., 4.2 seconds and $6,909 each. 3, (tie) Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., and Zach Hamer, Yuma, Colo., 4.4, $5,429. 5, Emmett Edler, State Center, Iowa, and Marc Joiner, Loranger, La., 4.5, $4,195. 7, (tie) Talon Roseland, Marshalltown, Iowa, and Levi Rudd, Chelsea, Okla., 4.6, $3,208. 9, Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 4.7, $2,467. 10, Jay Williamson, Weatherford, Texas, 4.9, $1,974. 11, (tie) Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., and Jeremy Burkhalter, Humble, Texas, 5.0, $1,604. 14, Grant Peterson, Livermore, Calif., 5.3, $617. 14, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 5.3.

Team Roping: 1, Clint Summer, Lake City, Fla., and Jade Corkill, Victoria, Texas, 3.8 seconds, $8,111. 2, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Nicky Northcott, Stephenville, Texas, 4.0, 7,030.32, (tie) Cyle Denison, Iowa, La., and Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, Tenn.; and Quinton Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Bryce Graves, Poplarville, Miss., 4.1 and $5,948 each. 5, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala., and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 4.2, $4,867. 6, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas, 4.3, 4,326. 7, Devon Johnson, Red Oak, Texas, and Zane Pratt, Congress, Ariz., 4.4, $3,785. 8, (tie) Jade Stoddard, Sugar City, Idaho, and Max Kuttler, American Falls, Idaho; and Kellan Johnson and Carson Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 4.5, $2,974. 10, Shay Carroll, Stephenville, Texas, and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 4.7, $2,163. 11, Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz., and Colter Todd, Willcox, Ariz., 4.8, $1,893. 12, Corben Culley, Lawton, Iowa, and Trent Vaught, Mena, Ark.; Wawa Ben, Jr. and Brandon Ben, Peridot, Ariz.; and Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 4.9, $1,172. 15, Billy Bob Brown, Carbon, Texas, and Blaine Vick, Breckenridge, Texas, 5.0, $541.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Ed Bishop, $10,462. 2, Weston Patterson, Waverly, Kan., 88, 8,021. 3, Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, 87.5, $5,929. 4, (tie) Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont.; Brody Wells, Powell, Wyo.; and Statler Wright, Beaver, Utah, 86.5 and $2,673 each. 7, (tie) Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, and James Perrin, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, 85, $1,220.

Breakaway Roping: 1, (tie) Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas; Suzanne Williams, Standish, Calif.; and Josie Conner, Iowa, La., 2.4 seconds and $7,623 each. 4, Devin Robinson, Moorcroft, Wyo., 2.5, $4,667. 5, (tie) Coralee Andersen, Shoshoni, Wyo.; Jenna Dallyn, Nanton, Alberta; and Katie Jolly, Deer Trail, Colo., 2.6, $2,956. 8, (tie) Kinlie Brennise, Craig, Colo.; Kelsie Domer, Dublin, Texas; and Jordi Edens-Mitchelll, 2.7, $1,867. 11, (tie) Hali Williams, Comanche, Texa,s and Shai Shaefer, Torrington, Wyo., 2.8, $1,283. 13, Rylee George, Oakdale, Calif., 2.9, $933. 14, Jenna Fulton, Lawrence, S.D., 3.0, $700. 15, Bailey Rempe, Eads, Colo., 3.1, $467.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 7.8, $9,377. 2, Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, 8.4, $8,126. 3, (tie) Britt Bedke, Oakley, Idaho; John Douch, Huntsville, Texas; and Macon Murphy, Keatchie, La., 8.5 and $6,459 each. 6, (tie) Landyn Duncan, Weatherford, Texas; Riley Mason Webb, Denton, Texas; and Chet Weitz, London, Texas, 8.6 and $4,376. 9, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash., 8.7, $3,125. 10, (tie) Seth Andersen, Shoshoni, Wyo., and Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 8.8, $2,344. 12, Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas, 8.9, $1,875. 13, (tie) Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., and Pecos Tatum, La Plata, N.M., 9.0,, $1,094. 15, (tie) Wesley Dove, Hico, Texas, and Marcos Costa, Iretama, Brazil, 9.1, $313.

Barrel Racing: 1, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.87 seconds, $11,400. 2, Megan McLeod-Sprague, Marsing, Idaho, 16.92, $9,120. 3, Anita Ellis, Blackfoot, Idaho, 17.06, $7,410. 4, Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, Mont., 17.08, $5,700. 5, Keyla Costa, Tolar, Texas, 17.10, 4,560. 6, Carlee Otero, Perrin, Texas, 17.13, $3,420. 7, Acey Pinkston, Stephenville, Texas, 17.16, $2,850. 8, (tie) Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D.; and Sharin Hall, Pilot Point, Texas, 17.17 and $2,423 each. 10, McKinlee Paschal, Nome, Texas, 17.19, $1,995. 11, (tie) Jymmy Cox, Pleasanton, Texas, and Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 17.20, $1,568. 13, Tricia Aldridge, Sanger, Texas, 17.23, $1,140. 14, Summer Kosel, 17.24, $855. 15, Sue Smith, Blackfoot, Idaho, 17.25, $570.

Bull Riding: 1, Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., 89 points on Frontier Rodeo’s No. 500, $10,744. 2, (tie) Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, and Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 88.5 and $7,163 each.4, Mossy Waite, New Plymouth, Idaho, 87, $3,940. 5, (tie) Colten Fritzlan, Swan Valley, Idaho, and Rawley Johnson, Swan Valley, Idaho 85.5 and 2,149. 7, Fulton Rutland, Westville, Okla., 84, $1,433. 8, Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, Wyo., 82, $1,075.