2025 College Aggies Online scholarship program kicks off Sept. 8

The Animal Agriculture Alliance is excited to announce the return of its annual College Aggies Online scholarship program. The program is set to begin on Sept. 8 and will connect college students from across the country who are passionate about sharing agriculture’s story. Over the course of nine weeks, participants will gain the tools, training and experience needed to become confident communicators about agriculture online and on campus. Collegiate students, clubs and classes are invited to sign up .

Last year, students were awarded $20,000 in scholarships and prizes for demonstrating exceptional creativity and impactful communication. This year, similar scholarship opportunities are available. The top prize for individual participants is $3,000, and the top prize for clubs and classes is $2,000. Mini scholarships and awards are also available each week of the program.

Throughout the competition, students will have the opportunity to network and receive guidance from social media-savvy farmers and industry professionals while enhancing their communication and consumer engagement skills. Previous mentors include Natalie Kovarik , co-host of Discover Ag podcast; Brandi Buzzard of Buzzard’s Beat; and Emily Schaapman , owner of Dairy Girl Fitness.

THE COMPETITION

In the individual division, students earn points by completing weekly challenges, including writing blog posts, designing infographics, publishing social media content and creating TikTok-style videos.

In the student organization division, collegiate clubs and classes will have the opportunity to host events on their campus to engage with peers about agriculture. Club events include hosting a campus event, food drive, farm tour and much more.

“College Aggies Online empowers college students to start telling agriculture’s story today,” said Emily Ellis, director, communications and content, Animal Agriculture Alliance. “As a former participant, CAO provided me the opportunity to step outside of my comfort zone and try new ways to advocate. I highly encourage interested students to sign up and start building resume skills while networking and competing for scholarships.”

Students interested in becoming confident and effective communicators for agriculture are invited to sign up now at https://animalagalliance.org/initiatives/college-aggies-online/ . Registered participants can refer a friend to sign up for the program for the chance to win a $100 gift card.

The 2025 CAO program is sponsored by Dairy Management Inc., Cooper Farms, Dairy’s Foundation, Farm Credit, and National Pork Board. Additional support is essential to continuing this important program and providing the future leaders in agriculture with critical training and hands-on experience in communications and engagement. To become a sponsor of this year’s program, see the sponsorship opportunities and contact Logan Hall at lhall@animalagalliance.org .