2025 Colorado Breed Bash

Many of the youth participants in the 2025 Breed Bash. Courtesy photo

BreedBash1-RFP-060925

BRUSH, Colo. — Youth from across Colorado’s cattle industry gathered May 31-June 1, 2025, at the Morgan County Fairgrounds, for skill contests, cattle exhibition opportunities, and practice for Junior Nationals.

In the Breed Bash’s salesmanship contest, teams of two made mock sale pitches about their animal to improve their communication skills. In speech, they addressed the beef industry’s challenges and benefits; and in the photography, their love for agriculture was captured through the camera lens. The Quiz Bowl pitted randomly assigned youth teams in bracketed contests to test their livestock industry knowledge.

The stiff competition continued in the youth showmanship contests and the registered cattle exhibited in breed-specific shows were evaluated all by judge Matt Copeland of Nara Visa, N.M. He then called back each breed Grand Champion to select the overall prize — Multi-Breed Supreme in female, bull and steer categories.

Breed Bash was a collaborative effort by junior advisers from Colorado’s Angus, Charolais, Hereford, Limousin, Mini Hereford, Shorthorn and Simmental associations. Numerous monetary patrons, including Summit-level sponsor Morgan County Commissioners, aided the volunteers in putting on the 2025 Breed Bash.

Overall Supreme female. Photo by Brit Images BreedBash3-RFP-060925

Overall Supreme Bull. Photo by Brit Images BreedBash4-RFP-060925