2025 Crop Production Clinics Begin Jan. 8

Bob Harveson, right, Nebraska Extension pathologist, discusses the trial with dry beans he is working on during this year’s P.A.R.T.T. in August. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Clinics-RFP-123024

Nebraska Extension will begin its Crop Production Clinics on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the UNL Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff. The clinics will feature live presentations and present research updates, and information tailored to regional crop issues and grower interests.

Bob Harveson, Nebraska Extension pathologist, will present on a study he is working on with the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission. “We’re looking for disease control of root rot by putting various fungicide products on the seed (dry bean). To evaluate whether that will help the crop just get started.”

The study will enter its third year without much disease pressure from the past few years. “This year, we are going to put Rhizoctonia in the field. Hopefully, we can induce enough disease to evaluate the treatments we’re using.”

The clinics, sponsored by Nebraska Extension, will be held for eight days throughout January. The final clinic, offered in partnership with the Nebraska Agribusiness Association Expo, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney. Admission to the Expo tradeshow will be free.

Visit https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc/ to register, for an agenda and more information.

Pre-registration is required and costs $95. Certified Crop Advisor credits will be available in crop production, nutrient management, integrated pest management, soil and water management.

RECERTIFICATION

The clinics will offer commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators an opportunity to renew their licenses in the general standards, ag plant, and demonstration/research categories. The clinics also allow private pesticide applicators to renew their licenses.

For more information, contact Bob Wright, the clinic’s coordinator and Entomology Professor Emeritus, at (402) 472-2128.

Visit https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc/ to register. Questions can be directed to Connie Hansen at (402) 472-8747.