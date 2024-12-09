2025 Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame nominations

Since 2017, the Greeley Stampede, held annually in Greeley, Colo., has inducted 20 members to the Hall of Fame that was established for the purpose of honoring individuals who have made a significant and long-lasting contribution to the success and prestige of the event. Inductees into the Hall of Fame may include, but are not limited to, volunteers, community members, contractors, families and notable historic figures. The 2024 class of inductees includes Ray Esola, Wranglers Inc, and Doug Kershaw. Currently the Greeley Stampede is accepting nominations for the 2025 class of Hall of Fame inductees.

“Over the past 100 years, there have been many people that have made a valuable contribution to the success of the Greeley Stampede. Simply the act of so many people giving of their time and resources has made the event what it is today,” said Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede CEO and Hall of Fame steering committee chairman. “Many of these people have been recognized with buckles, rings, plaques and other recognition. The Hall of Fame is an effort to identify and recognize those few individuals and families that as a result of their extraordinary support became synonymous with the Stampede itself.”

If you know an individual, group, or family with a history of supporting the Greeley Stampede and deserving of becoming part of the Hall of Fame legacy, please visit greeleystampede.org/p/halloffame for more information and to submit your nomination. The deadline to submit nominations is Jan. 5, 2025. Save the date, the induction ceremony for the 2025 class will be Friday, March 28. Tickets and more information about the event will be available spring 2025.