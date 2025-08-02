2025 Hummer SUV EV

2025 GMC Hummer SUV EV

MrTruck-RFP-080425

A great big extraordinary Hummer-SUV is perfect for checking cattle and chasing coyotes. The 2025 GMC EV Hummer has three-motors, two on the rear axle, and one on the front axle. It also has all-wheel-drive and air suspension to raise you up so you can see over the next hill. The front and rear lockers will help you navigate through washouts and deep sand in your sandhill pastures. The extreme off-road package includes rocker protection with assist running boards, front and rear. The sky panels in the roof come out like those in a Jeep, in case you want a better view when stopped.

It’s a beast of a SUV EV, weighing in at 8,673 pounds, making it one of the heaviest SUVs on the road, and it’s 7 feet wide. It has air suspension on all four corners so it rides like a Cadillac on highways and is smooth off-road. The Super Cruise drives itself. The SUV has more gauges in the 13.4-inch dash than you can look at above the console. So bring a co-pilot to watch the large screens, I bring Mrs. Truck.

The SUV has regenerative braking like the Hummer truck, and the battery charging is the same. If you can charge it from your home it can be economical. But if you have to charge your EV on the road, then the advantage goes away. The vehicle includes a bumper to bumper three year 36,000 mile warranty.

One of the weird things is the rear tailgate window rolls up by a touch of a button on the tailgate. The SUV has 4-wheel-steering with crabwalk, trailer brake controller and tows trailers well. Towing decreases battery life dramatically as does the mud terrain tires. It’s a luxury SUV, with Bose premium surround sound with 14 speakers, tri-zone climate control, 12-way front seat with 4-way lumbar, front heated and cooled seats, memory seats and heated steering wheel.

Tow hooks and skid plates front to back, protect the mechanics and the giant battery between the truck frames. But wait there’s more, including enhanced automatic parking assist and dual level charging cord.

It does bring in a crowd at Walmart parking and charging lots. It took me an hour to charge this monster EV. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $119,410, including $9,995 for optional Extreme Off-Road Package. The difference between two and three motors is, of course, speed and $8,000 more.