2025 Livestock Marketeers Hall of Fame holds annual event

The Livestock Marketeers hosted their 60th Annual Hall of Fame Banquet on May 29. This years’ event was held at the American-International Charolais Association in Kansas City, Mo. The 2025 inductees were Jack Hedrick, Signal Mountain, Tenn., and Greg Clifton, North Richland Hills, Texas. Hedrick grew up on two notable Hereford Ranches, Circle M Ranch, Senatobia, Miss., and Col. E. Brooke Lee’s Silver Springs Farms, Damascus, Md., and Columbus, Miss. While in Columbus, Hedrick met his wife of 44 years, Mary Helen Hedrick. From 1975-1978, Hedrick worked with Bill Maerli, from Cuba, Mo., fitting sale and show cattle nationwide. In the fall of 1978, Hedrick joined National Cattle Services, Elgin, Okla. In the fall of 1988, Jack started his own company, JDH Marketing Services, LLC., providing sale management, consulting and ring service across North America. Jack and Mary Helen have one son, Dustin and his wife Carleigh and two grandsons, Thom and Monte.

Greg Clifton was born in Clarence, Mo., and graduated from the University of Missouri in 1980. Soon after graduation, Clifton went to work for the American Yorkshire Club through 1985. From 1985 until 1989, Clifton served as a fieldman for the Weekly Livestock Reporter based in Fort Worth, Texas. In 1989, he began his career as a purebred livestock auctioneer and sale manager, a career that he is still passionate about to this day. Clifton has provided professional auctioneer services for elite operations across the nation. Greg and his wife Tina are blessed with three children and two grandchildren.



The Livestock Marketeers is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to the history and advancement of the livestock marketing profession. The Livestock Marketeers Banquet is held each summer in conjunction with the Marketeers Classic Golf Tournament. The group established a scholarship in 2024 and has given four awards since its inception.

Graef honored with 2025 Larry Tonniges Research Achievement Award

For more than three decades, George Graef has been a driving force in soybean research, dedicating his career to improving soybean genetics and enhancing the crop’s value for Nebraska farmers. In recognition of his contributions, Graef has been named the recipient of the 2025 Larry Tonniges Research Achievement Award by the Nebraska Soybean Board.

The award, made possible by the family of the late Larry Tonniges, a longtime Nebraska farmer who was dedicated to production research as part of NSB, honors researchers who have made significant contributions to soybean research.

As a professor and the Presidential Chair of Soybean Breeding in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Agronomy and Horticulture Department, Graef has led a research program focused on increasing soybean yields, developing disease-resistant varieties and improving seed composition traits.

Graef’s journey in soybean breeding began with a strong foundation in plant genetics. After earning his B.S. in environmental horticulture from the University of Connecticut in 1982, he pursued graduate studies at Iowa State University, where he obtained his M.S. and Ph.D. in plant breeding and cytogenetics. His deep knowledge and experience have made him a leader in the field, driving important progress in soybean breeding programs in Nebraska and beyond.

His research has consistently focused on three key objectives: increasing soybean yield, protecting that yield from diseases and environmental stressors and improving seed composition for better protein and oil content. By conducting evaluations on farmer-cooperator sites across Nebraska, Graef and his team gather data directly relevant to producers, allowing them to develop soybean varieties specifically suited to the state’s growing conditions.

One of the significant achievements of Graef’s research program has been the development of soybean lines with strong resistance to soybean cyst nematode (SCN), a persistent pest that can cause substantial yield losses. His work has resulted in elite soybean varieties that maintain high yields and offer enhanced resistance to multiple SCN populations. These advancements provide Nebraska farmers with more effective tools to combat this widespread problem and maintain profitability.

Through strategic breeding and integration of genetic, agronomic and imaging data, the program successfully shared 48 unique soybean lines with companies and research institutions in 2024, contributing to a broad network of variety development.

Additionally, the Winter Nursery Project in Puerto Rico and Chile has been instrumental in accelerating research. By leveraging five additional growing cycles per year, researchers can rapidly advance generations, conduct essential DNA analysis and refine selections for traits critical to Nebraska farmers. The nurseries provide an efficient platform for developing resistant soybean lines, refining seed composition and supporting ongoing research collaborations that benefit producers across the north-central United States.

Graef’s impact extends beyond research plots and laboratory findings. He has also played a crucial role in training the next generation of soybean breeders. Through his courses, he has mentored countless students who have gone on to leadership positions in the seed industry, university research programs and other agricultural sectors. Additionally, Graef’s research has explored soybeans for human food uses, further diversifying the potential applications for the crop.

Nebraska soybean farmers have benefited from Graef’s research in ways that go beyond improved yields. His work has contributed to the development of soybeans with higher protein and oil content, offering increased value for processors and end users. With another new soybean processing facility set to open in Nebraska in the coming months, these advancements will play a crucial role in expanding market opportunities for growers.

Upon receiving the award, Graef expressed his appreciation:

“I am honored to be selected to receive the 2025 Larry Tonniges Research Achievement Award from the Nebraska Soybean Board. Thank you for your consideration and your constant, unwavering support. From my first days in Nebraska more than 35 years ago, I felt welcomed by the board and all the producers I had the good fortune to meet and work with over the years. I could not have asked for a better place to learn and grow both professionally and personally. I continue to learn so much from attending board meetings, and I have tremendous admiration and respect for what you do on your farms and in your service to agriculture here and around the world. That is motivating for me to contribute in some small way from the variety and genetics perspective to help reach our shared goals for a productive and sustainable future.”