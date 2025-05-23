2025 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X

The good-looking off-road style Frontier is a surprising trail conquering truck. We took it to Bunce School Road trail near Estes Park, Colo. We plowed thru 1 to 2 feet of snow up and down hill but found a gate at the south end, so we plowed uphill back to the highway to drive home.

The electric locking rear differential with the traction Active Brake Limited system) saved us. By rocking back and forth, we could back up and get a run up the hill each time we lost traction. The 3.8L V-6 with 310 horsepower and 281 torque and a 9-speed automatic transmission have the power and with the largest size engine in the mid-size is faster than the engine in 2022.

A 12.3 inch center screen accommodates several camera angels for forward, rear and 360 degrees. The truck tows up to a 6310-pound trailer. This off-road package has excellent ground clearance and protection. Steering is a little heavy. The Bilstein piggyback off-road shocks did well, better off-road, than on-road. We liked the truck; it has that off-road tough look. The 12.3-inch touch screen with multiple camera screens was a big help on the rocky trail. Of course it has a 2-speed transfer case.

In the old days, (70s) we called them mini trucks. I called them motorized wheelbarrows. I owned several, from Chevy LUV to Toyota truck. Back then few 4×4’s, but they got about twice the full mileage as a full size. Now not so much, the Frontier is rated at 20 mpg highway, previous drive train was 22 mpg in 2022. My 2024 Ford F150 with a V-8 is rated at 24 mpg highway.

This Frontier is loaded though, including all the monitory government safety systems. Manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $50,245. The package includes automatic high beam, which I like, intelligent cruise control, blue-tooth, hands-free phone. wi-fi hotspot and dual zone climate control. Also included are trailer sway control, tow/haul mode and six-way power driver’s seat. The Frontier has decent control and is great on Ice and features all-terrain tires, aluminum front skid plate, steel underbody skid plates, LED headlamps and one of the first sliding cargo hooks in the bed.