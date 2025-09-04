2025 Rebel 2500

The 2025 Ram Rebel crew-cab diesel is a good looking off-road package, heavy duty diesel. The grill is similar to what GM did to their 2500 and it takes some time to get use to.

Ram has the best towing mirrors, even the spotter mirror is remote control. It’s my favorite towing mirror.

The new 8-speed transmission ZF from Germany, which replaces the Aisan 6-speed, is smooth and, as far as I am concerned, the more gears the better. The ZF transmission — used in other Rams — was renamed TorqueFlite is well known and dependable, and it is assembled in the United States.

The ride reminds me of the Dodge 70s, with short leaf springs that will keep you awake and needs improvement. The Ram needs a trailer to calm that down. The rear axle has air suspension, but there’s no way to adjust it. But, you can drop the rear to hook up your trailer. The Cummins has great power as usual — 430 horse power and 1075 torque in the 6.7L Turbo.

I’m guessing there is a misprint on the Marroney sticker that calls this truck a Ram 2500 Rebel POWERWAGON. I agree it’s a Rebel but Power Wagon has a gas engine, front bumper winch, front axle sway bar disconnect and front and rear axle lockers. This Rebel only has a rear axle locker with a 3.42 axle ratio.

The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $99,005. Get used to it, it’s still cheaper than a new tractor or combine. I do like the column shifter instead of the famous knob everyone is going to. And, I do like the 14.4 in touch screen display.

It is an off-road truck that features skid plates on the fuel tank with brush guard and transfer case and skid plate. Tall and wide tires — LT 285/60R20 — have what looks like a 2-inch lift. My wife Carol has to run and jump to get in.

The Ram Rebel is a luxury ride with leather trimmed seats and adaptive cruise control with a stop emergency vehicle alert system. There is also a blind spot warning that warns you when a vehicle is just coming around the rear of the trailer.

For the trailer, this vehicle has an optional tire pressure monitor. The trailer reverse guide is easy to use and great for those who are now to trailering. My wife likes the passenger interactive display with her own screen.

The cab is quiet and the only thing you hear is the whine from the off-road tires. It also features automatic windshield wipers and even the second row seats are heated. The auto-dimming exterior mirrors might be useful, but the dual charging phone pads are necessary. The 17 Harmon-Kardon premium speakers are great when I want to rock with Dolly Parton on long trips.

The sprayed in bedliner is a must have. I don’t understand the bed divider thing, but some folks want one. The Ram box I like, on both sides, you can never have enough storage space.