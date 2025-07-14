2025 Throlson American Bison Foundation scholarships now open for applicants

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Named in honor of Ken Throlson, DVM, a trailblazer in the modern bison industry, the scholarship recognizes and fosters leadership among future bison professionals. File photo

The National Bison Association is excited to announce the opening of applications for the 2025 Throlson American Bison Foundation Scholarship, designed to support students pursuing careers in fields related to the American bison industry.

Named in honor of Ken Throlson, DVM, a trailblazer in the modern bison industry, the scholarship recognizes and fosters leadership among future bison professionals.

“This program continues to inspire and support the next generation of bison industry leaders,” said NBA Executive Director Jim Matheson. “This is a great opportunity for students to further their education and discover all that bison have to offer.”

In November 2025, the Throlson American Bison Foundation will award scholarships totaling at least $10,000 to exceptional college juniors, seniors or graduate students studying bison-related fields. A minimum of $2,000 will be dedicated to the memory of Richard Zahringer, supporting students in agriculture economics, agribusiness or accounting, with preference for those interested in livestock, particularly bison. This award is made possible by Rocky Mountain Natural Meats .

Applications are available online and must be submitted by Oct. 1, 2025. Winners will be notified by Nov. 10, 2025, with funds disbursed in January 2026.

Contact the NBA at (303) 292-2833 or jim@nationalbison.org for additional details.

The NBA also offers a Youth Membership for individuals 21 and younger, providing access to educational resources, discounted conference rates, consignment opportunities at the Gold Trophy Show and Sale during the National Western Stock Show, and subscriptions to Bison World and the NBA's Weekly Update newsletter.

