2025 Wheat Variety Tours set for June

Growers, vendors, and Nebraska Extension specialists attended the 2024 Wheat Variety Tour at the High Plains Ag Lab. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Wheat-RFP-051225

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Crop Performance Testing Program will launch its annual wheat variety tours in June, featuring seven field locations from Jefferson to Banner County. Hosted by local farmer-cooperators and university farm managers, these tours highlight 84 unique wheat varieties and experimental lines being tested across the state.

Department of Agronomy and Horticulture’s associate professor Cody Creech and research associate professor Amanda Easterly will lead the tours. They will be joined by Katherine Frels, agronomy and horticulture assistant professor and small grains breeder, and Stephen Wegulo, Department of Plant Pathology small grains plant pathologist, who will provide updates and answer questions. Seed industry partners will also share insights.

The Banner and Deuel County events will be grower-led, offering added opportunities for one-on-one engagement with the Nebraska wheat team.

Plots will be labeled about a week before each tour and remain accessible until harvest for those unable to attend. For questions or accessibility accommodations, contact Easterly at aeasterly2@unl.edu or (308) 254-3918.

Follow @UNLVarietyTest and @HuskerWheat on Twitter/X for real-time updates and to submit questions. Attendance is free and open to all.

RSVP is requested for the tour and field day at the UNL Stumpf International Wheat Research Center at https://go.unl.edu/wheat-tours , where schedule changes and other details on all tours will be posted.

Following are dates, times, and locations:



June 5 – Knobel Seeds, Jefferson County – Thursday, at 5 p.m. CDT



June 9 – Peters Seed Farms, McCook, Hitchcock County – Monday, at 5 p.m. CDT



June 10 – Stumpf International Wheat Research Center, Perkins County – Tuesday, at 9 a.m. MDT. Lunch provided, but RSVP requested at https://go.unl.edu/wheat-tours .



. June 10 – V&F Seeds, Deuel County – Tuesday, at 5 p.m. MDT



June 11 – High Plains Agricultural Lab, Cheyenne County – Wednesday, at 8:30 a.m. MDT



June 11 – Cullan Farm Seed, Hemingford, Box Butte County – Wednesday, at 3 p.m. MDT – Irrigated Trial



June 11 – Cullan Farm Seed, Hemingford, Box Butte County – Wednesday, at 5 p.m. MDT – Rainfed Trial



June 12 – Jim Wyatt Farm, Banner County – Thursday, at 9 a.m. MDT