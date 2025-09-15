2026 Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale call for entries opens

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum announced that entries are now open for the 45th Annual Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale, taking place March 7 to April 19, 2026.

The Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale is the premier annual juried art show in the Rocky Mountain Region for emerging and established artists who create original works inspired by the American West.

Artists are invited to submit entries from Sept. 1 to Nov. 1, 2025, via CallForEntry.org at the following link: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=16062 .

Each artist may submit up to four works for consideration. All submissions will be individually juried by a panel of three experts, with approximately 200 works selected for inclusion in the 2026 exhibition. Notification of acceptance will be sent by Dec. 12, 2025.

Museum members are eligible for a 50% discount on the application fee with a current membership. Membership status will be verified at the time of application. Please reach out to the art show coordinator for the discount code.

QUICK FACTS

Event: 45th Annual Western Sprit Juried Art Show & Sale Call for Entries

Application Period: Sept. 1 – Nov. 1, 2025

Opening Reception: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Entry Fees:

· $20 per piece (up to four entries per artist)

· $10 per piece for Museum members (up to four entries per artist)