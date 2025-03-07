24 Tacoma TRD off-road

Tacoma is even more fun than the last Tacoma. Big changes, all good, looks like the Tacoma will stay the No. 1 mid-size truck awhile longer. We drove the most popular and valued Taco TRD off-road in the Rockies in deep snow and rocks. The new features introduced in 2024 include an electronic disconnect of the front sway bar. This allows better front axle traction when both front tires can be on the ground. But wait there’s more, the rear suspension on this TRD off-road is a five-link with coils instead of leaf springs including Bilstein piggy-back shocks, giving you better rear traction too. Two-speed electronically controlled transfer case, gives you a crawl gear of 40-1. Downhill accent control, all the tools to make it home after the climb.

The fourth generation Tacoma has a more powerful 2.4L turbo gas engine with 278 HP and 317 torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission is getting better miles per gallon at 23 on the highway. The double body cab is 3 inches wider and 4.5 inches longer. The bed and tailgate are 2 inches deeper. The tailgate is power down and up with a button by the tailgate. The trailer receiver hitch is recessed with large safety chain loops. A unique feature on each side on the receiver hitch, is a pocket where an easy lift jack will fit for changing tires and lifting the Tacoma out of holes.

For rock crawling, cameras under the body, will show you where the tires and road are under you. Crawl control lets you slowly climb the mountains and trails. The seats are higher off the ground than previous Taco’s. The inside roof is also taller making cowboy hats fit better. But this truck has a small moon roof which takes away some head room The seats are power heated and cooled and it has a heated steering wheel. The rear bench seat works good if you’re under 14 years and short. Finally rear disc brakes are used after decades of drum brakes and new rear anti-sway. Thirty-two inch all-terrain tires got us thru the snow and rocks we found on Bunce School road near Estes Park.

Exterior color is Blue Crush metallic, interior has the safety features from Dynamic Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, Automictic High Beam, Blind Spot Monitor, with LED head lights and fog lamps that improve night time driving. The TRD OFF-Road Premuim Package 8-power has nice seats and more for just $8,800. The 14-inch center stack display is nice. Pre-wired axillary switches are very helpful off-road. And you can have all this for $54,829 MSRP.