24th Annual RQHBA Horse Sale
- TFP Rep: Scott Dirk, Other_ Dan Piroutek
- Date of Sale: 08/25/2024
- Location: Beslers Cadilac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D.
- Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
- Averages:
43 Weanling colts avg. $3,001
11 Saddle horses avg. $11,477
7 Yearling and 2-year-old prospects avg. $4,575
3 Ponies avg. $4,307
- Comments:
The Ranchers Quarter Horse Breeders Association held their 24th Annual Production Horse Sale at Beslers Cadilac Ranch near Belle Fourche S.D. RQHBA was organized in 2000 when a group of South Dakota Quarter Horse breeders grouped together to market their foals. This sale has evolved into a highly recognized performance and prospect sale. Along with the sale is a futurity show for returning yearling, 2-year-old and 3-year-old colts that have sold in previous sales.
Top weanlings:
Lot 31, Boons Gotta Guy, May 2024 buckskin stallion by Cowboys Boon A 411 x Gotta Sweet Leo from Mailoux Quarter Horses to Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo., for $7,000.
Lot 36, Boons Coyote Bar, May 2024 red dun stallion by Cowboys Boon A411 x Coyote Colonel from Mailoux Quarter Horses x to Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo., for $5,500.
Lot 10, Boonsmal Drifter, May 2024 bay roan stallion by Quioxote Boonsmal x Sir Bea Cowboy from Long Quarter Horses to Tim and Linda Burch, Alzada, Mont., for $5,000.
Lot 25, Rodeo Rope N Ride, May 2024 bay roan stallion by Rodeo Roan Express x Pat Cowan from Bender Ranch Quarter Horses to Gregory and Jolene Medill, Eckert, Colo., for $5,000.
Lot 49, WSG Whiskey N Streakn, May 2024 bay roan filly by Flings First Memorie x Irish Pay from Gray’s Diamond G Ranch to LeAnn Bender, Mobridge, S.D., for $5,000.
Top Saddle horses:
Lot 7, RS Mister Badger, 2021 bay gelding by DT Shiner x Badger Two Watch from Tee and Alex Hale to Allen Walton, Bluff Dale, Texas, for $17,500.
Lot 46, Beckwith Gunsmoke, 2020 dun gelding by Play Gunsmoke x Beckwith Playboy from Crago / Schmidt Quarter Horses to Tom Mills, Gillette, Wyo., for $16,500.
Lot 59, Cowboys French Guy, 2018 chestnut gelding by Sir Bea Cowboy x Dutchmans Guy from Jason and Nellie Duprel to Poppe Cattle Co., Fallon, Mont., for $15,000.
Top Yearling
Lot 63, Hashtag Im Sweetnuff, 2023 palomino filly by Ruffin Em Up x Hashtags from Bar M Quarter Horses to Casey Hilsop, Piedmont, S.D., for $12,750.
Trending - News