25th K-State Beef Stocker Field Day scheduled for Sept. 26

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beef cattle outlook, coccidiosis: the silent thief robbing profits in your stocker operation and future trends in the Kansas cattle feeding industry are among topics planned for 2024 Kansas State University Beef Stocker Field Day on Thursday, Sept. 26. The conference will be hosted at the KSU Beef Stocker Unit.

“This year’s program reflects the challenging landscape our industry is experiencing,” said Dale Blasi, K-State Animal Sciences and Industry professor and beef cattle extension specialist. “The experiences and thoughts of our assembled speakers and panelists will provide insights as we progress into an unknown future.”

The day will start with a welcome at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude around 4:30 p.m. Sponsoring this year’s event is Huvepharma.

Topics for this year’s agenda include:

Beef Cattle Outlook

Coccidiosis: The Silent Thief Robbing Profits in your Stocker Operation

Recommendations for managing calves the first 30 days on feed

Future Trends in the Kansas Cattle Feeding Industry

Rethinking your pasture burning plans: Save time, Save Money, and Improve Range Conditions

Registration is $25 and due Sept. 13. Walk-in registration is available for $35. To register go to asi.ksu.edu/stockerfieldday. For more information, contact Katie Smith at (785) 532-1267 or katiesmith@ksu.edu .