26 Centennial Farms & Ranches recognized by the CDA and History Colorado

DENVER — A time-honored celebration made a steadfast return to the Colorado State Fair this year. Twenty-six Colorado families that have owned and operated their farms and ranches for 100 years or more were honored at the 35th annual Centennial Farms & Ranches ceremony on Friday, Aug. 27 at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. These families represent Colorado’s proud agricultural heritage, persevering through more than 100 years of changes and challenges.

Families recognized at the event — 20 in the class of honorees for 2020, and six in the class of 2021 — hailed from 14 different counties throughout the state. Each received certificates signed by Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg, and Chief Operating Officer of History Colorado Dawn DiPrince. They also received Centennial Farm & Ranch signs to proudly display on their properties. The state legislature recognized the recipients through proclamations for each family, requested by Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg and Representative Rod Pelton, and signed by the President of the Senate (Sen. Leroy Garcia) and Speaker of the House of Representatives (Rep. Alec Garnett).

Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera offered remarks at this year’s celebration, which was the first since 2019 as the ceremony was canceled last year due to Covid-19. Sen. Dennis Hisey, Rep. Richard Holtorf, Rep. Barbara McLachlan, Sen. Cleave Simpson, Sen. Sonnenberg, and Rep. Donald Valdez joined recipients at the ceremony. This year’s event was also attended by members of the FFA and 4-H. History Colorado worked in partnership this year with Routt County Extension 4-H to collect oral histories from Centennial Farms & Ranch families.

The CDA, the Colorado State Fair, and History Colorado have partnered to honor our state’s agricultural heritage through this program since 1986, when it was initiated by former Gov. Richard Lamm. More than 620 families have now been recognized by the program.

“Colorado Centennial Farms & Ranches is the first program of its kind in the nation. Now in its 35th year, the program recognizes and celebrates farms that are the picture of resilience and sustainability throughout our state,” said History Colorado’s Chris Bowles, director of preservation incentives programs and deputy state historic preservation officer.

2020/2021 CENTENNIAL FARMS & RANCHES

Baca County: Dixon Ranch (2020)

Douglas County: Pine Canyon Ranch (2021)

El Paso County: Hlatki Homestead (2021)

Kiowa County: East View Farm and Ranch (2021); Spady Ranch (2020)

Kit Carson County: John Buol Farm (2020); Michal Farm (2020); Shook-Kyle Farm (2020)

Larimer County: Blehm Farm (2020)

Las Animas County: Pine Grove Ranch (2021)

Logan County: Barkley Farm (2020)

Morgan County: Woodward Brandenburg Farm (2020)

Phillips County: Carper Farm (2020); Heermann Farm (2020); Lebsack (Dirks) Farms (2020)

Pitkin County: Sunfire Ranch (2020)

Prowers County: Harris Homestead (2020)

Weld County: B.A. Johnson & Sons (2020); Bernhardt Farms, LLC (2020); Bohlender Family Farm (2020); Showers Ranch (2020); Warner Ranch (2020); Vern & Carolyn Kammerzell Farm (2020)

Yuma County: Mountain Family Farm (2021); Rogers Farms (2021); Young Brothers Place (2020)