2nd Annual Meat In Day event guide

The inaugural Meat In Day made national news. The gatherings around Colorado raised over $300,000 for local charities, Beef Sticks for Backpacks, a host of FFA chapters, and food banks. Over 25,000 meals were served, including some to Denver residents experiencing food insecurity. Governors of Nebraska, Wyoming and Montana recognized their protein industries as valuable, some even inviting Coloradans across the border to their events celebrating their producers.

Support for the livestock industry was on display across the state on MeatIn Day. Submitted photo



This year’s events include:

Bennett – Tuff’s Ranch is hosting a Meat In Day event featuring samples of locally raised beef. The event will feature local vendors, pony rides, a mechanical bull, local royalty, and fellowship. 5055 S. CR 137 from 11 to 3 p.m.

Carbondale – Celebrate Meat In Day and enter to win one of three coolers full of beef, and support a great cause. Meat In Day is March 19 this year, but rather than limit you to one day, we’ll be accepting donations all month. Winners will be drawn on March 31. Holy Cross Cattleman’s Association and Roaring Fork Valley Co-op will donate the proceeds from this raffle to BeefSticks For Backpacks, a non-profit organization committed to distributing high quality, high protein beef sticks to kids backpack programs throughout Colorado. Find out more info at https://www.beefsticks.org . Sponsored by Tom and Ginny Harrington and Potter Farm, Ted and Justina Potter.

Eaton – Weld County Farm Bureau will be sharing protein nutrition information and recipes at Heritage Market in Eaton beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The 2nd Annual Meat In Day will be Saturday, March 19. Photo by Liz Banman Munsterteiger.



Eaton – Meat In Music Rally for Ag will include an evening of music featuring Joni Harms, DJ Bridwell, and Caitlyn Ochsner as well as barbecue beef, lamb and pork. Bring your lawn chair to the Double Check Arena near Eaton beginning at 5 p.m. Hosted by Art Gutterson and sponsored by Harper Feeders, Miller Cattle Feeders, Colorado Pork Producers Council, Five Rivers Cattle Feeding, High Plains Construction Services, Prime Rib Club, Joel and Angela Ritchey, Schmeeckle Brothers Construction, Liberty Firearms Institute, Conquest Classic Cars, Pinnacle Trailer Sales, Weld County Farm Bureau, Magnum Feedyard, Cure Feeders, LLC, Farm Credit of Southern Colorado, Journey Homes, Western Producers, and La Vaca Trading. The event is free but registration is requested for meal count. RallyForAg@gmail.com or call/text (970) 661-3100.

Fort Collins – It’s cheeseburgers in paradise at Centennial Livestock Auction in Fort Collins. This free cheeseburger lunch is provided by the Larimer County Stockgrowers, Centennial Livestock Auction, Altenburg Super Baldy Ranch, and The Café. Lunch at noon, Altenburg Super Baldy Bull Sale at 1 p.m.

Hotchkiss – Drive through burgers at Zack’s Bar-B-Q, 11:30 a.m. Meal available for a donation to the Crawford, Hotchkiss, Paonia and Redlands Mesa fire departments. This Meat In Day event is organized by the Black Mesa Cattlewomen in cooperation with the Delta County Farm and Livestock Bureau, the Delta County Farmer’s Union, the Delta County Livestock Association, Homestead Natural Meats and Zack’s Bar-B-Q.

Joes – The Arickaree Young Farmers are hosting a Meat In Day event at the Grassroots Community Center on March 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will celebrate farmers and ranchers with a pig roast dinner.

Kremmling – Northwest Ranch Supply will be offering discounts all weekend to all CCA and stockgrower members

Montrose – The Uncompahgre Cattlemen’s Association with help from the Montrose Cattlewoman’s Association, Western Slope Wool Growers and the Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel County Farm Bureau are holding the second annual Meat In BBQ at Castle Auto Sales, 830 N. Townsend Ave. in Montrose from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be served with proceeds to benefit the Montrose and Olathe FFA chapters.

Ordway – Crowley County Meat In Day includes a free barbecue beef dinner at Big Blue in Ordway from 4 to 7 p.m. A number of candidates for political office have confirmed they will also be there to visit with attendees.

Silt – The Miner’s Claim Restaurant is hosting a Meat In Day on March 21 featuring Chef Oscar’s Special Selections of Certified Angus Beef. This reservations-only event is sponsored by Ryan and Sabrina Lahti, Brackett and Courtney Pollard, Wayne and Teresa Pollard, Chance and Courtney Jenkins, and Zane and Paige Haderlie.

Steamboat Springs – Free burgers with all of the fixings and live music at Sharon’s Restaurant, 230 Riverside Plaza from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is sponsored by Stanko Ranch and Advanced Auto Body.

Sterling – Sterling Livestock Commission is hosting the 2nd annual Meat In BBQ and Auction Fundraiser. This will be another great event as we will have several informative speakers as well as a live and silent auction and all proceeds will benefit the John McMahon family and Angels of America’s Fallen.

Sterling Livestock Commission will again host an event with food, a benefit auction, and speakers. Submitted photo



Wray – The Yuma County Commissioners have declared the week of March 20 as Yuma County Ag Appreciation Week, including the annual Livestock Producers’ Day on March 20. Visit @YumaCountyColorado on Facebook for a list of educational and community events.