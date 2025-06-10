3 awarded Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center scholarship

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center awarded Tessa Little, Isaac Olsenand Alexa Tollman each a $1,000 scholarship to any of the Nebraska University Campuses.

Tessa Little will be graduating from Bridgeport High School and plans on attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in animal science.

“This scholarship means more than just financial support — it’s an investment in my future as a veterinarian,” Little said. “It brings me one step closer to turning my passion for animal care into a lifelong career and gives me the opportunity to give back to the community that raised me.”

Little grew up in a rural community, developing a deep appreciation for animals, which inspired her passion for veterinary medicine. She plans to attend veterinary school and become a licensed veterinarian. “My ultimate goal is to open my own veterinary clinic, where I can care for both pets and livestock while serving and supporting my community. I’m excited to take the next steps toward a career dedicated to animal health and welfare.”

Isaac Olsen looks to return to the family operation as the fifth generation at Olsen Ranches, Inc. But before that happens, he will be pursuing a double major in animal science and agronomy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I have a passion for the beef industry and want to learn all I can about how to raise safe and nutritious beef. Growing up in western Nebraska, I also know how important tending our natural resources are,” Olsen said. “We cannot raise cattle without pasture and crops to feed those cattle, and I view agronomy studies as critical to making sure I learn as much as I can about all the layers that are necessary to stewarding our animal and natural resources and keeping our ranch strong as it enters the fifth generation of management by the Olsen family.”

He is an active member of the Banner County High School and the Banner County community. Olsen is the president of the Banner County High School FFA Chapter, Student Council, and National Honor Society. He’s also the team captain for speech, one act, varsity football, and varsity basketball (and was ranked No. 1 in the state in rebounding for the 2024-25 basketball season). “I love playing my trombone and participating in honor bands like Class D All-State and High Plains Honor Band.”

Olsen would like to participate in a feedlot internship through the university and possibly obtain a master’s degree.

Alexa Tollman is a native of Dawes County and grew up on her family’s cow-calf operation near Crawford, Neb.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support and encouragement I’ve received as I pursue a degree in agricultural education at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Receiving the PREEC scholarship is not only a tremendous honor but also a meaningful investment in my future. It will allow me to continue advancing my education and ultimately return to the Panhandle of Nebraska to give back as an agricultural educator,” said Tollman.

Tollman graduated from Crawford High School and now attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she is studying agricultural education and minoring in the Engler Entrepreneurship Program. She plans to graduate in 2028 and return to western Nebraska to teach agriculture. “I’ve always loved being involved in 4-H, FFA, and the many experiences these programs offer. As a future teacher, I hope to instill in my students a mindset of growth, encouraging them to seek new challenges and reach beyond their comfort zones.”

USDA announces new presidential appointed to serve rural Wyoming

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced Thomas (Tyler) Harrison is appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as the USDA Rural Development State Director for the state of Wyoming. Director Harrison will implement President Trump’s America First agenda at USDA Rural Development, ensuring the needs of America’s farmers, ranchers, and producers remain a top priority.

“When America’s farming communities prosper, the entire nation thrives. This new group of USDA appointees will ensure President Trump’s America First agenda is a reality in rural areas across the country. I am grateful for the leadership of these new state directors and look forward to their work reorienting the agency to put farmers first again,” said Secretary Rollins.

“I am honored to serve as the state eirector for USDA Rural Development in Wyoming. This state is rich in natural beauty and hardworking communities. I look forward to partnering with local leaders and organizations to invest in projects that strengthen our rural infrastructure, expand access to affordable housing, support small businesses and ensure rural Wyoming continues to thrive,” Harrison said.

Harrison served as field representative and veteran’s liaison for Congresswoman Harriet Hageman of Wyoming. He previously served over 25 years in the U.S. Coast Guard as an intelligence officer and project manager.