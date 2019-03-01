3 members inducted into the Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame

Over the past 97 years, there has been many people that have made valuable contributions to the success of the Greeley Stampede. Through a community nomination process, the Greeley Stampede has selected three outstanding individuals to be inducted into the Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame in April.

This year's inductees include Bennie Beutler, the Stampede's rodeo stock contractor for the past 30- plus years, Bill May, a longtime Wrangler volunteer member and two-term committeeman, and Bill Webster, who served on the committee for 10 years and has been an Old Bucker for more than 50 years.

"It was great to review so many nomination forms and learn more about the history of the event. After a lot of discussion, the review committee felt these three would be the perfect class for this year's Hall of Fame," said Justin Watada, general manager and Hall of Fame chairman. "They all had a huge impact on the event and have been instrumental in putting Greeley on the map as one of the top rodeos in the country."

To recognize the Hall of Fame inductees, the Greeley Stampede will be hosting a banquet Friday, April 26 at Zoe's Café starting at 6 p.m. Individual tickets will be $25 or a table of eight for $160. Tickets for the banquet will be available at the Greeley Stampede ticket office located at 600 N 14th Ave. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at (970) 356-7787. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Additional recognition will take place during the 2019 Greeley Stampede including display cases for each inductee with information and artifacts about their contributions to the Stampede. The display cases will be located in the Events Center during the Event.

The Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame was established for the purpose of honoring individuals who have made significant and long-lasting contributions to the Greeley Stampede. Inductees into the Hall of Fame may include, but not be limited to, volunteers, affiliated organizations, contract personnel, and others who have made a significant contribution to the success and prestige of the Greeley Stampede. More information is available at http://www.greeleystampede.org/p/halloffame.