TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 14, 2019

Location: At the Ranch near Valier, Mont.

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

81 Coming Two Year Old Bulls Average $3608

36 Bred Heifers Average $2208

47 Bred Cows Average $1794

Sale Highlights:

Lot 23V at $6750, DDA ALLIANCE 23V, DOB 5/4/18, HAR PINEBANK 443 202 x DDA SANDY 4156, sold to Eagle Ridge Ranch Company, Casper, WY

Lot 101V AT $6250, DDA BAR LAD 101V, DOB 5/13/18, FAIRVIEW BAR LAD 4218 x DDA HOLLY 582, sold to Jim Frank, Livingston, MT

Lot 105V AT $6000, DDA ALLIANCE 105V, DOB 5/13/18, HAR PINEBANK 443 202 x DDA ZELDA 533, sold toGarth Wentworth, Inavale, NE

Lot 29V AT $5750, DDA FREEMAN 29V, DOB 5/5/18, DDA EMBLAZON 27C x DDA GINNY 302, sold to Ole Farms, Athabasca, AB

Lot 30V at $5500, DDA ALLIANCE 30V, DOB 5/5/18, HAR PINEBANK 443 202 x DDA ZELDA 3142, sold to Frank Stahl, Dromheller, AB

Top Bred Female:

Lot EO53 AT $3500, DDA MELISA E053, DOB 5/7/10, DDA EMBLAZON 27C x DDA MELISA 545, sold to Hould Angus, Havre, MT

Comments:

The sun was out and it was a beautiful day for the 30th Annual Diamond D Angus Bull and Female Sale, Nov. 14,2019, held at the ranch outside of Valier, Mont. Mark and his family have spent generations building a program centered around functional and trouble free cattle and have built a loyal following of customers by providing a reliable product backed with a guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale!