35 years of cowboy heritage, traditions and entertainment

The Colorado Cowboy Gathering is pleased to announce that Dave Stamey, Mike Blakely and Miss Devon and The Outlaw will headline their annual weekend of performances this Jan. 12-14, 2024, at the Buffalo Rose Event Center in Golden, Colo.

The local non-profit, celebrating 35 years in existence, is thrilled to announce their move to an entirely new venue, in the heart of downtown Golden, “Where the West Lives!” They will start the weekend off on Thursday, Jan. 11, with a sampler show for members only, at the new Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, currently under construction. Tickets will be offered to the general public this fall for five additional performances, running from a “Kickin’ It Off” program of music and poetry on Friday afternoon, and wrapping up with a Sunday Matinee on the 14th.

The CCG’s cowboy and cowgirl musicians and poets will also be visiting elementary schools in the Golden area earlier in the week to share their love of Western history and traditions.

In addition to the three headliners, the “Gathering” will also feature local and nationally known talent including musicians, Steve Jones, Vic Anderson, Lori Beth Brooke, Paul Larson, Caitlyn Taussig and Jeneve Rose Mitchell, as well as poets and story-tellers Lindy Simmons, Dale Page, Miska Paget, Duane Nelson, Mike Munzert and Sherl Cederburg. Many classic cowboy tunes found their start as poems and tall tales, told around the campfire during the cattle drives from Texas to Colorado and other points north.