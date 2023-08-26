35 years of cowboy heritage, traditions and entertainment

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Colorado Cowboy Gathering a festival of Western music, poetry and story-telling will be held Jan. 11-14, 2024.

The Colorado Cowboy Gathering is pleased to announce that Dave Stamey, Mike Blakely and Miss Devon and The Outlaw will headline their annual weekend of performances in January at the Buffalo Rose Event Center in Golden, Colo.

The local non-profit, celebrating 35 years in existence, is thrilled to announce their move to an entirely new venue, in the heart of downtown Golden, “Where the West Lives!” They will start the weekend off on Thursday, Jan. 11, with a sampler show for members only, at the new Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, currently under construction. Tickets will be offered to the general public this fall for five additional performances, running from a “Kickin’ It Off” program of music and poetry on Friday afternoon, and wrapping up with a Sunday Matinee.

The CCG’s cowboy musicians and poets will also be visiting elementary schools in the Golden area earlier that week to share their love of Western history and traditions.

In addition to the three headliners, the “Gathering” will also feature local and nationally known talent including musicians, Steve Jones, Vic Anderson, Lori Beth Brooke, Paul Larson, Caitlyn Taussig, and Jeneve Rose Mitchell, as well as poets and story-tellers Lindy Simmons, Dale Page, Miska Paget, Duane Nelson, Mike Munzert and Sherl Cederburg. Many classic cowboy tunes found their start as poems and tall tales, told around the campfire during the cattle drives from Texas to Colorado and other points north.

The CCG will also participate in Golden’s Wild West Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon–10 p.m., offered by the Golden Civic Foundation and presenting sponsor, Coors Brewing Company. Festivities will include traditional, live German and Western bands throughout the day, plus yodeling, stein-holding, costume and other fun contests and activities, mechanical bull riding, lariat looping, delicious BBQ and German food, beer and other non-alcoholic beverages. Proceeds to benefit the Foundation’s Work “For the Good of Golden.”