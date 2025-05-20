$35,000 match opportunity added to celebrate Angus 

Angus enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars for the 5th Annual Angus Day of Giving to celebrate the breed’s impact and further the Angus industry. Photo courtesy American Angus Association

Over 150 years ago, the Great Plains of the United States were scattered with cattle of Longhorn decent. The Kansas prairie was a place where cowboys called home. A Scottish cattlemen would soon homestead alongside them with a vision to make a lasting impression on the beef industry. Destined for George Grant’s farm, four Angus bulls arrived in America on May 17, 1873, marking the beginning of Angus genetics in the United States.



In celebration of this timestamp in the breeds history and its monumental impact on U.S. cattle industry, we invite you to take part in Angus Day of Giving on May 17.



Each year, we celebrate this special day by supporting the Legacy Sustaining Campaign. This giving campaign encourages American Angus Association members to commit to a monthly gift of $12.50 or a yearly gift of $150, in a collective effort to build long-term, sustaining support for the breed.



The Angus Foundation is thrilled to announce a newly received $35,000 matching gift. To unlock this match, 233 people giving $150 each will help us reach our goal. “The Angus Foundation would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the generous donor who made this $35,000 matching gift possible,” said Jaclyn Boester, executive director of the Angus Foundation. “Their commitment to the Angus legacy and belief in the power of collective giving serves as an inspiration. Because of their support, your contributions on Angus Day of Giving will go twice as far in shaping the future of education, youth and research within our breed.”



To leave a legacy means to pass something on. When George Grant imported those first Angus bulls, he left a legacy — an impact felt by all in the American cattle industry. Who is your George Grant? Is there someone in your life who has had a special impact on you? Who encouraged, mentored or influenced your success? Honor their efforts through the Legacy Sustaining Campaign.



All dollars raised from Angus Day of Giving and the Legacy Sustaining Campaign help support the Angus Fund. The Angus Fund is a collection that provides unrestricted dollars to fund educational programs like Angus University and Beef Leaders Institute; promote youth leadership through the Raising the Bar and LEAD Conferences; and research initiatives like the Imagine Conference and Phenotyping Research White Paper.



“Your support today will carry double the weight,” said Jimmy Stickley, Angus Foundation donor coordinator. “With $35,000 on the line, your yearly gift of $150 — or your monthly commitment — will help us preserve the Angus legacy and build it for the future. Let’s come together and unlock our goal.”



Make a gift on May 17 to celebrate Angus Day of Giving and ensure the Angus legacy lives on through future generations. Donations can be made at http://www.angus.org/foundation/make-a-gift/a-legacy-sustaining . Donors can also mail a check with “Angus Day of Giving,” in the memo line to be added to the Angus Fund.