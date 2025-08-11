3rd Ag & Spray Drone Conference set for Aug. 21–22 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. — Nebraska Extension and Northeast Community College will host the Third Nebraska Agriculture & Spray Drone Conference on Aug. 21–22, 2025, at the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus in Norfolk. Widely recognized as the Midwest’s leading agricultural drone event, this year’s conference offers two full days of education, demonstrations and networking centered on the latest innovations and business opportunities in ag drone technology.

With the 2025 theme, “Entrepreneurship Opportunities with Drones,” the conference emphasizes the growing role of drones in ag-based business ventures — from aerial application to crop scouting, mapping and imaging services. Attendees will gain practical knowledge on how to launch or expand drone-focused businesses, understand the regulatory landscape, and explore emerging technologies that are reshaping modern agriculture.

The event will address the evolving regulatory environment, including FAA Part 107 certification, Nebraska pesticide applicator licensing (Category 12), and compliance with FAA Part 137 and aerial pesticide laws. As UAV technology continues to evolve rapidly — ranging from lightweight scouting drones to heavy-lift spray systems — the conference will highlight how these tools are increasing labor efficiency, precision and profitability in farming operations.

THE AGENDA

This year’s agenda features 24 expert speakers from across Nebraska, the United States, and abroad, including presentations from international experts based in Germany. The exhibit hall will feature 13 companies, with additional exhibitors expected, showcasing a wide range of drone hardware, software and service solutions. A business expo and job fair will also connect attendees with ag tech startups and service providers at the forefront of innovation. Certified crop advisers can earn up to four CEUs per day in precision agriculture, making the event a valuable educational opportunity for agronomists and crop consultants.

The 2025 conference is proudly sponsored by several industry leaders. Platinum sponsors include Volitant Drone Technology Solutions, Total Drone Solutions, Pix4D Agriculture, Agri-Spray Drones, and Rupprecht Law. Gold sponsors are Spraytec and Airstrike Ag. American Drone is a Silver sponsor, and Norstar Precision Ag Solutions is a Bronze sponsor.

The conference will be held in person at the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus, located at 801 East Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk. It runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22. For those unable to attend in person, a virtual attendance option is available, including access to live sessions and post-conference recordings.

Registration is $275 for both days, with the same rate for in-person and virtual participants. The first 75 in-person attendees on Day 1 will receive a complimentary copy of The Evolution of Spray Drones: Their Capabilities and Challenges for Pesticide Applications, a publication from Purdue University, provided by American Drone. Reduced registration rates are available for students, educators, and University of Nebraska/Extension-affiliated individuals, with approval required by Aug. 18. A discounted hotel block is available at the Hampton Inn Norfolk for approximately $110 per night; guests should mention the drone conference when booking.

In addition to the main conference, attendees are invited to participate in a Mapping Drone Bootcamp Master Class on Saturday, Aug. 23, hosted at the Madison County Extension Office located at 1305 S. 13th Street in Norfolk. This intensive hands-on workshop, presented by Airstrike Ag and Pix4D Agriculture, will cover drone-based mapping, image processing, and precision agriculture data interpretation using Pix4D and other advanced tools. This optional bootcamp is ideal for those new to drone mapping or looking to deepen their skills. More information and registration are available at go.unl.edu/pix4D-workshop, or by contacting Nathan Stein at nathan@airstrikeag.com or (515) 417-7247.

With its strong focus on education, innovation, and economic development, the Third Nebraska Agriculture & Spray Drone Conference is a must-attend event for farmers, drone operators, educators, ag entrepreneurs and policy leaders across the region. To learn more on speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors, and register visit go.unl.edu/droneconference.