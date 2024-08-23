4-H: building relationships and lasting skills

Representing the Historic Saddle Club, Memphis Erdman and her horse Cash wait to join the Rendezvous Day Parade in Morrill. Courtesy photo

Erdman

4-H usually leads youth to other activities and sports, but for Memphis Erdman, rodeo led her to 4-H. “I picked up 4-H as a side hobby,” she said. “I’ve been riding since I was little, which is unusual as none of my family are riders.” The family did own a horse as a pet, and Erdman rode it. She borrowed a horse to compete in a rodeo in Torrington, Wyo., and fell in love with rodeo.

Erdman’s family bought her a quarter-horse, which she named Cash, for rodeo, where she competes in roping and barrels. Even though she started in rodeos when she was little, she also joined the Bit n’ Spurs 4-H club. “I like the people, especially Val Baker (4-H leader), she’s the main reason. I look up to her and she’s helped me a lot with my roping and always has answers for my questions.”

4-H LIFER

Baker would call herself a 4-H lifer. She was in 4-H as a youth and while in the U.S. Air Force, would get involved with every 4-H club she could find. “When I retired from the Air Force, I began working with Bit n’ Spurs,” she said. The club has its headquarters at the Historic Saddle Club in Scottsbluff. This year they have more than 30 riders and about 17 of them are first year. “We have kids from ranches who can ride all day but have never shown and kids who are just starting out.”

Baker said she has known Erdman since she was little in 4-H, and now she’s a sophomore at Mitchell High School. The two have worked together in the ring on showmanship and recently on roping. “She (Erdman) spent some time with me this summer learning heading in team roping. She’s good and way ahead of where others her age are in the sport.”

Erdman takes an example from Baker and volunteers with the younger riders, teaching them safety and specifics. Baker divides the youth up, and the volunteers help with different horse instruction. “She (Baker) taught me to ride better and horsemanship. I enjoy all the 4-H events, from English to barrels and poles.”

For Baker, 4-H is a way to pay it forward. “I had those who helped me, and I want to help those around me become leaders and volunteers in 4-H and the community.”