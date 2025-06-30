4-H events at the Cheyenne County Tumbleweed Fair

CHEYENNE WELLS, Colo. — Come join us for a night of fun at the Celebrity Pig Show, during the Cheyenne County Fair. The 9th annual Celebrity Pig Show will be held on July 16, 2025, beginning at 8 p.m. at the Cheyenne County Pavilion, located at the fairgrounds. This year’s recipient is Gunner Roth. For $20 you can nominate someone (or nominate yourself) to dress up as a celebrity and show a pig. You can also opt out of showing for $20. Contact Lisa Scheler to make nominations at (719) 343-3924.

The other event we would like to share is our annual window painting contest which helps advertise the upcoming Cheyenne County Tumbleweed Fair, July 11-19. To participate, a painting must include the Cheyenne County Tumbleweed Fair, dates and the fair theme — Pride of the Plains. All entries must be turned into the Extension office by July 4. Paintings will be posted on Facebook to be judged by the public and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three places on July 14, at the Food and Cake Auction.

We look forward to seeing you all at the fair.