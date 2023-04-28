4-H/FFA livestock project grants available

Routt County Farm Bureau is pleased to announce the continuation of our program offering 4-H and FFA members an opportunity to apply for a livestock project grant. Applications are open to any Routt County 4-H or FFA member desiring to participate in any livestock project (chickens to breeding cattle). In 2023, we will be offering four $250 grants to be used for the member’s project as they request. For example, John Doe requests a grant to help out with feed costs for his pig(s) and Jane requests a grant to help buy a breeding ewe; both project requests are acceptable.

Applications are due to Routt County Farm Bureau by May 15, 2023. We request that applications be submitted electronically to Christine Epp at caepp@hotmail.com for ease of distribution to the Grant committee. In addition to the applications, interviews with the member will be held, depending on scheduling. The purpose of the interview is to allow the grant committee an opportunity to evaluate the member’s interest in the project, place the members on an equal playing field in respect to age (juniors to seniors), and help provide a valuable life experience for the member.

Announcement of the winning grants will be made prior to June 15, 2023 to allow the member to plan accordingly. Grants will be paid soon after June 15, 2023, after confirmation of enrollment or participation in the project.

Thank you for your interest and participation. If you have any questions please contact Christine Epp at (970) 819-2392 or caepp@hotmail.com .