4-H holds public speech contest

Good Luck 4-H member Payton Pietras gives her speech at the Front Range Regional 4-H Speech and Demonstration contest. Courtesy photo

Speech-RFP-050823

Thirty-one 4-H members from five different counties, participated in the first ever Front Range Regional 4-H Speech and Demonstration contest.

4-H Members from Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Boulder and Weld counties, met at the Colorado State University Spur Educational building in Denver on Saturday, April 22, ready to present their prepared speeches and or demonstrations. Topics covered a variety of subjects such as “How to clicker train your cat,” several presentations on how to care for a variety of different animals, steps on how to bale hay, how to be successful, and many more.

Good Luck 4-H member Payton Pietras gives her speech at the Front Range Regional 4-H Speech and Demonstration contest. Courtesy photo

Speech-RFP-050823

Contestants had to follow specific guidelines, present within their age group and within a certain time frame and were judged by a panel of judges.

Following the judging, participants were recognized for their efforts. Several participants received awards and will compete at the 4-H State Public Speech Contest during the 2023 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo in August.

Thirteen of the 31 participants are members from our very own local, Good Luck 4-H Club in Adams County, and several of those Good Luck members will be moving on to state competition.

“It was an amazing experience and everyone put in a lot of time and hard work. It’s not an easy task to get up in front a crowd of people and talk and present. Being a 4-H member helps us kids learn lifelong skills to help build a better future for ourselve,” said Payton Pietras

This was the first of many more successful Regional 4-H Speech and Demonstration contests and we encourage all 4-H members to participate in next year’s event. For more information about the 4-H Program and the Good Luck 4-H Club contact, Gloria Cundall at gacundall@outlook.com .