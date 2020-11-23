4-H partnerships provide opportunities

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Colorado 4-H Foundation celebrated the close of their 14th truck raffle with a socially distanced raffle drawing held at the Ranch Events Complex. The statewide event helps support local 4-H clubs, travel opportunities, scholarships and more. With the support of Colorado’s local Ford stores, the foundation has raised more than $600,000 over the years.

Historically, the Ford F-150 has been a popular attraction traveling across the state and displayed proudly at county fairs and other events. With changes in many events this year due to COVID-19, 4-H clubs and agents transitioned to selling tickets in a newly introduced virtual platform.

This event is one of many examples of 4-H’s success in transitioning to a virtual environment to continue to provide youth with opportunities to develop leadership and life skills.

“In Colorado, more than 106,000 4-H youth and 10,000 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H youth development programs. The programs offer learn-by-doing activities with an educational focus including healthy lifestyles, citizenship and science/STEM,” said Foundation Board President Paula Waggoner. “The support of friends, communities and partners like our local Ford stores across the state enable us to provide opportunities for youth in every county in Colorado.”

To learn more about Colorado 4-H youth programming or enrollment please visit http://www.colorado4h.org.