48th BFI returns as part of $4M BFI Week

Oregon's Eiguren cousins earned $200,000 with this run in 2024. Courtesy photo

PHOENIX — Wrangler BFI Week, which last year paid team ropers a record $4.35 million in cash, will run two arenas for the first time when it returns to Guthrie, Okla., March 26 through April 1.

“Just four years after we moved BFI Week from Reno to Guthrie, we had a 153 percent increase in roper numbers,” said BFI co-owner Daren Peterson. “And we went from paying $1.5 million in Reno to more than $4.3 million last year. Every roping has seen growth, so it was evident that two arenas will just help ropers get to dinner earlier. Except for The Feist — we’ll continue BFI tradition and keep that in the main Lazy E arena so fans can watch every run.”

Ullman Peterson Events will switch things up and launch BFI Week this year on Wednesday, March 26, with the All-Girl team roping and breakaway roping. Defending team-roping champs Kenzie Kelton of Arizona and Whitney DeSalvo of Arkansas will try to three-peat in Guthrie after banking $23,000 last year with contestant numbers having doubled.

Following that will be two days of youth ropings including the Hooey Junior 10.5 (capped at six heelers) on Thursday, March 27, and the five-head Hooey Junior Open roping on Friday, March 28. The Junior 10.5 is one of the fastest-growing ropings in the country, and out-paid the Junior Open last year with a $60,000 first-place paycheck. Still, Kenzie’s brother Ketch Kelton, then 18, took $78,000 cash back to Arizona thanks to placing first and second in the Junior Open and third in the BFI.

The 15.5 will be held Friday after the Junior Open. Spencer Mitchell and Chase Helton split $65,000 to win that last year. The public is invited later that evening to Edmond’s Hilton Garden Inn for the annual 6 p.m. BFI Dinner and Calcutta, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Then on Saturday morning, March 29, the 48th Annual BFI will kick off with its customary long head start and six go-rounds for roughly 125 of the best teams in the world. In 2024, perennial rodeo champs Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira checked off their bucket-list BFI win after nine years of trying when they cashed a check for $160,000 plus a truckload of prizes.

The following Sunday morning, March 30, starts with a church service pastored by Trey Johnson and a hosted breakfast for all contestants. That’s also the day of the richest roping — the added-money 12.5. Last year, Cole and Birch Eiguren split a whopping $200,000 cash for their win.

The traditional Businessman’s 11.5 roping for the over-30 crowd (capped at seven heelers) kicks off the action Monday, March 31. It also doubled in growth last year, thanks to its three-steer consolation payoff and 10 Incentive, which guarantees the champs $7,500.

That will be followed by the pick-or-draw 10.5 Over 40 (capped at six heelers). And BFI Week will wrap up on Tuesday, April 1, with the 9.5 Over 40 (capped at 5.5 heelers) followed by an 8 (capped at 4.5 heelers) with a 7.5 Incentive (both being pick or draw).

Pre-entries for BFI Week must be postmarked by March 1, 2025, but all ropings except the BFI can also be entered on-site with a $100 late fee per team. Tickets to watch the 48th BFI go on sale Feb. 14, 2025. To download entries and find more details, visit bfiweek.com .