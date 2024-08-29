4H youth work on 4H skills and life’s lessons

Riley, left, and Tatum Pittman with their new alpacas. Photo courtesy of Caitlin Pittman

Most 4-Her’s have been working on their projects and livestock since the late fall or winter. This was also true for Tatum and Riley Pittman of Morrill until tragedy hit. Their 4-H livestock, two fiber alpacas, were killed early in the year.

“My father-in-law (Jack Pittman) found them. One was dead, and the other one we had to put down,” said Caitlin Pittman, mother of Tatum, 10, and Riley, 7 years old. The Pittmans guessed the alpacas were killed by wild animals or dogs. “The kids were devastated. They had even watched one of them being born.” The alpacas had been more than just livestock, they were more like pets. Patty Pittman, Caitlin’s mother-in-law, had raised them and started the children in 4-H with them. Tatum had even attained a purple ribbon in the Round Robin Show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

Tatum and Riley could have still been involved this year with 4-H even without alpacas, the two also show goats and do static exhibits. Yet, they decided they still wanted to take alpacas to the fair. “My daughter especially loves all livestock,” said Caitlin Pittman. “She’s practically grown up in the barn, and it’s her favorite place to be.” The Pittman’s began a four state search, finally finding a pair in Torrington, Wyo. “They are not as tame as our first ones. The kids have been working with them daily, getting them used to the halter and walking them a lot.”

Getting two new alpacas and getting them ready for the 2024 season was not just a decision the young 4-Hers made but was a family decision. Pitman gets a lot of help from her in-laws, but she still has to get Tatum and Riley up early to feed the animals, and then there are late nights to make sure everything gets done.

Caitlin and her husband, Jacob, spend a lot of time helping their children take care of their livestock. Pittman usually takes the whole week of the fair off to be there with their children since their dad is a Fire Management Specialist/Wildland Firefighter with the National Forest Service and isn’t always available.

“I enjoy seeing them love what they do, but they are also learning life lessons. It’s not just the parent’s responsibility, it’s their responsibility,” she said. “4-H teaches them to help others and to be part of a community. It’s so much more than awards and ribbons, it’s working with others, building friendships, and serving others.”