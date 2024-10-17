4S Goat Expo to be held Oct. 19-20 in North Platte
The 4S Goat Expo will be at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds this weekend (October 19–20). Speakers include Carl and Emily Whitworth of Dole, Texas. They are a sixth generation family raising Kensing Spanish Goats, fine wool club lambs and Angus-Saler crossbred heifer bulls. They will discuss Sustainable Spanish Goat production. Kyle Davis will discuss Managing a Dairy Goat Operation. Kyle Davis along with his wife Echoe and their three children own and operate D5 Creek Farm. They are a herd of ADGA registered Nubian and Lamancha dairy goats located in southeast Nebraska. Extension livestock educator will discuss Practical Feed Rations for Goat Production. There will be a producers panel at the end of the seminar. The seminar will start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Sunday will have a showmanship clinic and a goat sale.
The cost will be $30 per person if pre-registered or $35 at the door.