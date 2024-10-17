4S Goat Expo to be held Oct. 19-20 in North Platte

The goat barn is a popular spot at a county fair, as the goats brought in to show are usually sweet and outgoing to the fair visitors. As a case in point, this friendly Nubian goat immediately stuck its neck through the pen in order to get some attention from passersby.



The 4S Goat Expo will be at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds this weekend (October 19–20). Speakers include Carl and Emily Whitworth of Dole, Texas. They are a sixth generation family raising Kensing Spanish Goats, fine wool club lambs and Angus-Saler crossbred heifer bulls. They will discuss Sustainable Spanish Goat production. Kyle Davis will discuss Managing a Dairy Goat Operation. Kyle Davis along with his wife Echoe and their three children own and operate D5 Creek Farm. They are a herd of ADGA registered Nubian and Lamancha dairy goats located in southeast Nebraska. Extension livestock educator will discuss Practical Feed Rations for Goat Production. There will be a producers panel at the end of the seminar. The seminar will start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Sunday will have a showmanship clinic and a goat sale.

The cost will be $30 per person if pre-registered or $35 at the door.