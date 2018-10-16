4th Annual Northeast Livestock Symposium to be held Nov. 13 in Sterling, Colo.

GREELEY, Colo. – Join livestock producers for the annual Northeast Livestock Symposium, an educational symposium held Nov. 13, 2018 in the Hays Student Center Ballroom at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo., (100 College Avenue, Sterling, CO 80751). This year's event will feature a full day of engaging and informative speakers covering of current topics affecting the livestock industry.

Randy Blach, CEO of CattleFax, will provide a market outlook packed with critical information for livestock producers. A native of Yuma, Colo., Blach joined CattleFax in 1981 and accepted his current role as CEO in 2001. Blach has been a keynote speaker at hundreds of cattle and beef industry conventions, meetings and seminars.

Brian Bledsoe, chief meteorologist, KKTV News and Weather5280, will provide a long-range weather forecast to assist livestock producers strategize and mitigate their risk. Bledsoe grew up on a farm in eastern Colorado and has a keen interest and passion for helping farmers and ranchers in seasonal planning.

Bill DeMoss, Mountain Vet Supply, will teach livestock producers how to ensure the maximum benefit of common antibiotics and vaccines. DeMoss will share stories from his years of experience working with livestock health products and remind producers on proper handling and safety when treating livestock.

Chris Carrington, a civil and commercial litigator with Richards Carrington, LLC, will share details on a case surrounding a wastewater discharge at a feedyard and the court ruling's potential long-term impact on the industry.

Registration is free, but please register for lunch by Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Thank you to the event sponsors; AGPROfessionals, Elanco Animal Health, Pinnacol Assurance and Zoetis.

View the full schedule and register online: http://coloradolivestock.org/northeast-colorado-livestock-symposium/.