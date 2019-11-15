5 L Red Angus Annual ‘Profit $eeker’ Fall Sale

Pictured are Macus Howser, Dennis Bacon and Bruce Bacon from Twin Bridges, Mont.

Photo by Matt Wznick

TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 7, 2019

Location: At the Ranch near Sheridan, Mont.

Auctioneer: Jim Birdwell

Averages:

88 Red Angus Bulls Average $4472

6 SimAngus Bulls Average $4166

19 Profit Plus Bulls Average $3434

18 Charolais Bulls Average $3667

12 Opti Bulls Average $2458

100 Commercial Bred Heifers Average $1855

Top Red Angus Bulls:

• Lot 1 at $20,000, 5L PEERLESS 3004-442F, 4/1/18, 5L ULTIMATUM 1893-03C x 5L MISS KIETH 9270-3004, sold to Loosli Red Angus, Ashton, ID

• Lot 4 at $9,500, 5L LEATHERMAN 2791-552F, 4/18/18, BECKTON LIKABLE C643 L3 x 5L RUBY 4357-2791, sold to Jim Whitfield, Gallup, NM

• Lot 16 at $8,000, 5L BODY BUILDER 6552-471F, 4/6/18, 5L BODY BUILDER 4434-68D x 5L SERENA 2464-6552, sold to Tash Livestock, Polaris, MT

• Lot 78 at $7,500, 5L FOUNDATION 1485-230F, 3/3/18, 5L VINDICATOR 64D x 5L LAKOTA 1713-1485, sold to Blew Partnership, Pretty Prairie, KS

Top Black/Red Carrier Bull:

• Lot 110, $9,000, 5L BLOCKADE 5100-562F, 4/18/18, 5L BLOCKADE 2218-30B x 5L LAKOTA 687-5100, sold to Lane Harwood, Sterling City, TX

Top Charolais Bull:

• Lot 146 at $6,000, 5L MONUMENTAL 6085-F630, 3/17/18, WC MONUMENTAL 5524 P x 5L MISS FERN 31070-6085, sold to Cody Sandberg, OR

Top Sim-Angus Bull:

• Lot 98 at $6000, 5L ABUNDANCE 931-F110, 4/18/18, CDI ABUNDANCE 391C x 5L CARDINAL 6139-931, sold to Greg Hall, Filer, ID

Top Commercial Bred Heifers:

• $2100 x 50 head

• $1650 x 10 head

• $1600 x 40 head

Comments:

Larry Mehlhoff and family presented an excellent set of bulls to the buyers in the seats on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, for the Annual ‘Profit $eeker‘ Fall Sale, held at the ranch near Sheridan, Mont. An awesome meal was served prior to the sale, and buyers were given plenty of time to evaluate the cattle before making a purchase. A very enjoyable day for all who attended and a successful day for 5L Red Angus. ❖