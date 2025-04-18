5L Ranch Annual Profit Seeker Spring Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Scott Dirk
- Date of Sale: 04/11/2025
- Location: Sale at the ranch near Sheridan, Mont.
- Auctioneer: Trent Stewart
- Averages:
195 Red Angus Bulls avg. $7,460
27 Black Gene Carrier Bulls avg. $7,306
14 Charolais-Opti Bulls avg. $7,214
3 Primeline Akaushi Bulls avg. $4,500
13 SimAngus Bulls avg. $6,736
200 Commercial Yearling Red Angus heifers avg. $2,431
- Comments:
Larry and Lisa Mehlhoff and family held their annual 5L Red Angus “Profit Seeker” Spring bull sale at the ranch west of Sheridan, Mont. This was probably the best set of bulls and the best sale ever for the Mehlhoff family with a big crowd in the seats and many buyers represented online and on the phone.
Top Red Angus Bulls:
Lot 1, 5L Life is Good 722-40M, Jan. 31, 2024 son of 5L Life is Good 1201-52H x LSF SRR Magician 0067H to Michigan State University, East Lancing, Mich., for $28,000.
Lot143, 5L King Arthur 3122-80M, Feb. 5, 2024 son of LSF SRR King Arthur 0136H x 5L The Real Deal 1687-143B to Ole Farms, Athabasco, Alberta, Canada, for $18,000.
Lot 73, 5L King Arthur 160-03M, Jan. 23, 2024 son of LSF SRR King Arthur 0136H x 5L Cow Maker 6120-186F to Michigan State University, East Lancing, Mich., for $14,500.
Lot 251, 5L King Arthur 2362-79M,Feb. 5, 2024 son of LSF SRR King Arthur 0136H x 5L Secret Sauce 5896-403H to Woods B Bar X Red Angus, Sandpoint, Idaho, for $14,000.
Top Red Angus-Black gene carriers:
Lot 201, 5L Exactly 802-06M, Jan. 26, 2024 son of LSF SRR Exactly 1144J x 5L Top Deal 7006-219F to Johnson Land & Livestock, Rush Valley, Utah, for $13,000.
Lot 202, 5L Life is Good 184-424M, Feb. 28, 2024 son of 5L Life is Good 1201-52H x OCC Edge of Glory 841E to Bracket Livestock, Rogerson, Idaho, for $13,000.
Top selling Charolais Opti-Bull was lot 220, 5L Concord 1771-M69, Mar. 7, 2024 son of LT Concord 0426 Pld x 5L Reload 117-18F to Draggin Y Ranch, Dillon, Mont., for $11,500.
