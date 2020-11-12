5L Red Angus Annual ‘Profit $eeker’ Fall Sale

TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 11/05/2020

Location: At the Ranch – Sheridan, Montana

Auctioneer: Trent Stewart

Sales Manager: Greg Comstock

Averages:

66 Coming 2 Year old Red Angus Bulls Average $4557

9 Black/Red Carrier Coming 2 Year Old Bulls Average $3083

7 Coming 2 Year Old Charolais Bulls Average $3679

82 Total Bulls Average $4320

141 Commercial Red Angus Bred Heifers Average $1759

Bull Sale Highlights:

Lot 3 at $9,000, 5L Game On 853-461G, DOB 4/7/19, 5L Game ON 703-50C x 5L Adina 560-853, Sold to David & Stephanie Evans, Ashville, AL

Lot 5 at $8500, FLR Bourne 450G, DOB 4/2/19, 5L Bourne 117-48A x 5L Lakota 2871-2976, Sold to Blew Partnership, Castleton, KS

Lot 110 at $7750, 5L Protector 580-411G, DOB 3/27/19, 5L Protector 1616-352B x 5L Dyna 622 580, Sold to Steve and Linda Kukowski, Billings, MT

Lot 2 at $7500, 5L Bourne 6106-477G, DOB 4/20/19, 5L Bourne 117-48A x 5L Ruby 1476-6106, Sold to Pat and Joann Wade, Lusk, Wyoming

Lot 1 at $7000, 5L Defender 796-442G, DOB 4/02/19, 5L Defender 560-30Z x 5L Fayette 2504-796, Sold to Augustus Cross, Lyman, NE

Lot 111 at $7000, FLR Bourne Red 563G, DOB 5/10/19, 5L Bourne Red 580-158D x 5L Sunburst 6120-1974, Sold to Jim Lee, Grant, NE

Comments:

5L Red Angus is committed to raising “Wide Body” cattle and the profitability of their customers and on 11/5/2020 they held their Annual ‘Profit $eeker’ Fall Sale at the Ranch near Sheridan, Montana. 5L Red Angus continues to measure their success by the sustained success of their customers, they have made significant investments in feedlot and carcass testing data in order to identify genetics that excel for their customers. Congratulations on a great sale!