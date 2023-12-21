5L Red Angus Fall 2023 Profit Seeker Sale
- TFP Rep: Wrye Williams, Scott Dirk
- Date of Sale: 12/08/2023
- Location: 5L Ranch located in Sheridan, Mont.
- Auctioneer: Trent Stewart
- Sales Manager: Greg Comstock
- AVERAGES
49 Red Angus Bulls averaged $6,630
21 Opti-Bulls (Char x Red Angus Hybrids) averaged $5,433
10 Black-Red Angus Bulls Averaged $4,286
23 Registered Red Angus Heifers averaged $3,603
69 Commercial Bred Heifers averaged $2,450
- COMMENTS
5L Red Angus of Sheridan, Mont., held a great sale of a variety of Red Angus, Charolais x Red Angus and Black-Red Angus Bulls. Along with a great set of registered Red Angus heifers and commercial bred Red Angus heifers.
TOP BULLS
Lot 7, 5L Bourne 258-185K Feb. 19, 2022, son of 5L Bourne 117-48A sold to Steed Angus of Plymouth, Utah for $15,000.
Lot 101, 5L-9 Mile Zorro 9141-393K March 23, 2022, son of 5L Zorro 1117-38H sold to Loosli Red Angus of Ashton, Idaho for $10,500.