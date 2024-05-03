With the warm, springtime weather comes that time of year for the 64th annual Hoehne FFA Mayfair. This year Mayfair is set for Saturday, May 11, at the Hoehne Ag Ed Classroom and Shop in Hoehne, Colo. This is located around the back of Hoehne School closest to the railroad tracks. This annual event is a fundraiser for the Hoehne FFA Chapter to be able to purchase shop materials, participate in FFA competitions and pay for FFA-related expenses. As in previous years, the day will start off with livestock shows for market and/or breeding for the following species: beef, sheep, swine, goats and horses. Registration for the livestock shows open at 6:30 the morning of and close at 8. Weigh-in and class assignments will follow shortly after. This year’s livestock judge is Tyler Martin on Clarendon College and Texas A&M. After the conclusion of the livestock shows, a brisket lunch will be served at the Hoehne Community Center. Meal tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Following lunch is the much-anticipated auction. This auction will feature projects made by students throughout the year as well as any items donated by the members of the community and beyond. Some projects to be featured are a handmade set of spurs, an 8-foot trailer, a dining room table with matching benches and end tables and many more. Tim Vessels of Amarillo will be our auctioneer and we are so thankful for him volunteering his time to help with our auction. We would like to recognize and thank our wonderful community for their continued support of our chapter and for always making our Mayfair such a successful event. We hope to see you all there. For more information, donations, questions, comments or concerns please contact the Hoehne FFA adviser, Justin Beard, at (719) 846-4457 ext. 103.