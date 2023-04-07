A total of 687 students were awarded the Nebraska State FFA Degree at the 95th annual Nebraska FFA State Convention held March 29-31. Courtesy photo

FFA-RFP-041023

LINCOLN, Neb. — Six hundred eighty-seven students were awarded the Nebraska State FFA Degree at the 95th annual Nebraska FFA State Convention held March 29-31. The State FFA Degree is the highest degree bestowed by the Nebraska FFA.

The Nebraska State FFA Degree recognizes FFA members who have received the Chapter degree, been active FFA members for at least two years, completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth grade level, maintained a supervised agricultural experience program, demonstrated their leadership skills, and have shown a commitment to the FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above.

The 95th annual Nebraska State FFA Convention recorded approximately 7,634 members and guests. Members of the agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week attending leadership workshops, participating in events and activities, being recognized for their achievements, and serving as the legislative body for the Nebraska FFA Association.

Nebraska FFA Proficiency Award winners recognized for SAE achievement

Students from across the state were awarded Proficiency Awards at the 95th annual Nebraska FFA State Convention held March 29-31. The Proficiency Awards program encourages members to set personal goals and learn practical skills. The program provides recognition to FFA members for exceptional accomplishments and excellence in their Supervised Agricultural Experience programs.

The Supervised Agricultural Experience program is an individualized application of classroom learning beyond scheduled class time and has been a standard part of agricultural education since 1917. Students’ SAEs may be entrepreneurial enterprises, employment experiences or research projects. Student’s application won both district and area competitions before being considered by the state-selected committee in February.

Nebraska FFA honors outstanding contributions through VIP, Distinguished Service and Cornerstone Awards

The Nebraska State FFA Association recognizes those who have dedicated themselves in doing their part to better the organization and the assisting the chapters and students in it. At the 95th Nebraska FFA State Convention, March 29-31, individuals and organizations have been awarded the following honors at various sessions:

The VIP and Distinguished Service Award recipients exemplify service to the FFA Association. The VIP Award is given to an individual, and the Distinguished Service Award is presented to a company or organization. The 2023 recipient of the VIP Award is Glenn Baumert of Wahoo. The 2023 recipient of the Distinguished Service Award is BigIron.

The Cornerstone Awards are sponsored by Cornerstone Bank, and are given to school administrators who offer support and invest time into their agricultural education programs and FFA Chapters. The 2023 recipients of the Cornerstone Award are: Chuck Lambert of Bridgeport (Superintendent); Dawn Moser of Mead (Guidance Counselor); Phillip Picquet of Perkins County (Superintendent); Cody Wallinger of McCool Junction (Principal).

Nebraska FFA awards Honorary State FFA Degrees to outstanding teachers, friends, and supporters

A select group of people were awarded the Honorary State FFA Degree at the 95th Annual State FFA Convention, hosted in Lincoln March 29-31. The Honorary State FFA Degree recognizes those who have helped advance agricultural education and their FFA chapters through outstanding service. Honorary degrees are bestowed on a variety of farmers, school superintendents, principals, members of boards of education, chapter advisors, teachers, and staff members, business people and others who have dedicated themselves to helping further FFA and its members.

Teachers in agricultural education receiving their Honorary Degree are: Lacey Berger; Kate Grimes; Marsha Kaslon; Toni Rasmussen

Friends and supporters of Nebraska FFA receiving their Honorary Degree are: Jason Bartels; Nic Colgrove; Lorn Dizmang; Max Emerton; Kurt Glather; Ben Jones; the late Caleb Ladehoff; Sandra Lukassen; Danny McCullock; Chase Nordhues; Nu-Core Steel; Nancy Paasch; Kenny Reinke.