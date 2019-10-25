6th Annual Crawford Cattle Call adds goat roping to lineup

The sixth Annual Crawford Cattle Call is coming up on Nov. 2, 2019. This year’s lineup features a goat roping contest, in addition to several other activities, all in downtown Crawford, Neb. Event coordinator Samantha Dyer Edelman said it’s not very often that people will see the entire downtown area closed off to traffic, and over 100 head of cattle displayed on Main Street.

The Crawford Cattle Call started six years ago after Edelman and others were brainstorming with the Crawford Chamber of Commerce about events they could hold in the community. “We have a business here in the community, and the chamber was looking for new events. Someone brought up the fact that we didn’t have any events in town that were ag-based. We came up with this idea that is basically similar to the Bull Bash held in Valentine. We decided to do something like that to attract more people and more cattle. I saw a newspaper ad where the NILE was having a pen of three bred heifer show. I thought it would be something we could do, and a little competition might bring more people out. We had 22 pens our first year, and we’ve added to this event since,” she said.

The goal is to add something new to the event each year, so it won’t become stale. “For the cattle part, we have now added a heifer pen show and a bull calf pen show. This year, there will be a goat roping contest,” Edelman said “Last year, we started a photo contest, and in the past, we’ve had beef and chili cookoffs. We’ve had cloggers and dancers, and we’ve had a bale decorating contest. We keep having a lot of these events year after year, but we always try to add something new,” she said.

Ranchers who want to participate in the pen shows have until Oct. 30, to get their registrations in, Edelman said. The last two years, they have averaged 40 pens of cattle. “I think it is pretty impressive that over 100 head of cattle are in downtown Crawford, and that so many people participate,” she said.

It is $175 per pen to enter the contest. Each class has a cash payback, and awards and prize money will be given to the champion and reserve. Those who want to enter can contact Edelman at (308) 458-7160 or access the Crawford Chamber of Commerce website at crawfordnebraska.info. Anyone is eligible to enter the contest. In the past, contestants had to come from Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana, but Edelman said cattle can come from anyplace. “They don’t have to be registered. They can be commercial. There is no clipping. They have to come straight from the pasture in their work clothes,” she said. “When we set up these events, we wanted it to be for all ranchers, not just those that show cattle.”

Three judges will oversee the event, which will be determined specifically on the quality of the animal. “I think this event has benefited the community, and especially ranchers in the community. If they have seedstock or purebred cattle, it is an advertising avenue for them. Even if they don’t, it is an opportunity for people to look at their cattle, and evaluate them to see what kind of cattle they raise,” Edelman said.

OTHER ACTIVITIES

The Crawford FFA Alumni will be sponsoring the first annual goat roping event at 2 p.m. in downtown Crawford. Anyone is eligible to compete. The contest will be similar to a team roping contest with contestants competing on foot. Cost will be $5 for two runs, and teams will be auctioned off for a chance to purchase the winning team. For more information, contact Dave at (308) 430-0350.

Other events planned during the Crawford Cattle Call include the 5K run “Running with the Herd. Get on the Moove,” which will be held first thing Saturday morning. Registration is from 8-8:30 a.m. in front of D&S Market. There is a registration fee. For more information, contact Lori Oetken at (308) 430-1450 or Tobie Underwood at (308) 430-2619.

Photographers can submit their best photos for a photo contest. Last year’s inaugural event had 50 entries, Edelman said. Contestants can enter up to five 8×10 matted photographs for the contest. This year’s theme is “The Good Life.” The contest is separated by age categories, but all ages are eligible to enter.

A vendor area will also be set up downtown with crafters, businesses and food vendors participating. Tents may be set up to house some of the vendors, or if the weather is inclement, they will be housed in downtown businesses on Main Street. Businesses like Butler Ag, 21st Century Equipment, and Modern Farm Equipment will be bringing displays, in addition to several other agriculture-related businesses. ❖

— Clark is a freelance livestock journalist from western Nebraska. She can be reached by email at tclarklivenews@gmail.com.