707 acres conserved in the Laramie Mountain Range

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust conserved the 707-acre Hidden Canyon Ranch located southwest of Douglas on Dec. 29, 2017. The ranch is a short distance away from three other conserved properties found in the Laramie Mountain Range on which WSGLT holds easements. Hidden Canyon Ranch is bordered by U.S. Forest Service lands on the north and eastern boundaries of the property.

Eric Schacht, conservation director of the WSGLT commented on the closing saying, "The importance of conserving Wyoming's agricultural land base, wide open spaces, and wildlife habitat cannot be overstated, especially as rural sub-divisions move into rangelands. We thank Hidden Canyon Ranch for their choice to conserve a piece of Wyoming's heritage for future generations."

The ranch was settled in the late 1800's and has been used as a cattle and hay operation since that time. The property is being primarily used as grazing land and historically has been used as a major fall gathering point for the area. The history of the ranch is apparent with the original loading chute still standing.

In addition to the rich history and agricultural use of the ranch, the property is home to beautiful view sheds. Mountainous terrain and rock outcroppings jut out from the land and create a variety of habitats for wildlife in the area. The ranch is used by several species of wildlife, and the property provides mule deer, elk, big horn sheep and pronghorn habitat and migration corridors.

"The ranch's many square surface miles now protects critical Fort Fetterman road and USFS viewscapes, seasonal migration and important groundwater sources in the LaBonte Creek watershed. It plays a key role in our summer pasture regimen, and is winter habitat to a variety of ungulate, carnivorous and raptor species," said Reid Lance Rosenthal, manager and part-owner of the ranch, and No. 1 Best Selling author. "As always, working with the great folks at the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust to achieve the common goal of perpetual preservation of special, irreplaceable lands for future generations of people and critters, was a delight."