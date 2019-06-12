71st annual College National Finals Rodeo underway

CASPER, Wyo. — The first performance of the College National Finals Rodeo got underway on Tuesday night at the Casper Events Center and some contestants have already seen their hopes of a championship continue or crushed.

The first and second rounds were completed during Tuesday’s slack. All the contestants are now in their third round of competition. Times and scores will be added together to determine Saturday night’s final round qualifier. Then the person in each event that has done the best over four rounds will be crowned the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association champion in one of nine events. Along with individual (team roping heading and heeling) champions, the prestigious women’s and men’s all-around champions as well as team titles will be earned.

The odds on favorite in the bareback riding has been Chance Ames from Sheridan College. Ames won the first round, placed fifth in the second round and then took the third round and overall lead on Tuesday night. The resident of Big Piney, Wyo., is making his fourth appearance at the CNFR. In his previous three trips here he has placed in the top three each time, second, first and third respectively.

On Tuesday night, Ames rode Frontier Rodeo’s Sweet Child, and scored 81.5 points, the highest score of the event so far this year. With his previous 79.5 and 75.5-point rides, he now has a total of 236.5 points. His closest competitor is Chance Merrill from Coffeyville Community College in Kansas who has 231. Ames will be planning to be back here Saturday night and hope to win his second national championship.

In the breakaway roping, Mia Manzanares from McNeese State University and Eastern Wyoming College’s Jacey Thompson each had a 2.2-second round to take the third-round lead. Manzanares, who was last year’s women’s all-around champion and carried her University to the women’s team title. A no-time in the second round and broken barrier in the first round will keep her from qualifying for the finals in that event.

However, she still has an opportunity in the goat tying. She will compete in that event on Wednesday night and with previous times of 7.1 and 5.9 is solid so far. Manzanares will need to earn points in that event to have a chance at defending her all-around title.

The second performance of the CNFR starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday where third round competition will continue.

The following are current leaders after the first performance at the 71st annual College National Finals Rodeo, June 11, 2019 courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at http://www.collegerodeo.com.

Bareback Riding: (third round) 1, Chance Ames, Sheridan College, 81.5 points. 2, Chance Merrill, Coffeyville Community College, 80. 3, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, College, 75.5. 4, Mitchell Parham, California State University – Fresno, 65. (total on three) 1, Chance Ames, 236.5. 2, Chance Merrill, 231. 3, Leighton Berry, 226.5. 4, Mitchell Parham, 198.

Tie Down Roping: (third round) 1, Kolton Mazoch, Wharton County Junior College, 8.5 seconds. 2, Colton Campbell, California State University – Fresno, 9.2. 3, Judd Grover, Iowa Central Community College, 9.3. 4, Chasen Thrasher, University of Tennessee – Martin, 11.2. (total on three) 1, Colton Campbell, 28.9. 2, Kolton Mazoch, 31.4. 3, Chasen Thrasher, 33.8. 4, Chadron Coffield, Eastern Wyoming College, 48.6.

Breakaway Roping: (third round) 1, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State University, 2.2 seconds. 2, Jacey Thompson, Eastern Wyoming College, 3.2, 3, Jacy Leach, Walla Walla Community College, 3.4. 4, Janey Reeves, University of Idaho, 3.5. (total on three) 1, Reeves, 10.2. 2, Jacey Thompson, 18.0 (on two) 3, Whitney DeSalvo, University of Arkansas – Monticello, 4.5. 4, Jacy Leach, Walla Walla Community College, 6.7.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (third round) 1, (tie) Lane Schuelke, Casper College, and Dawson Dahm, Panhandle State University, 73.5 points each. 3, Chance Masters, Fort Scott Community College, 72. 4, Cooper Thatcher, Panhandle State University, 55. (total on three) 1, Dawson Dahm, 215.5. 2, Cooper Thatcher, Panhandle State University, 213. 3, Lane Schuelke, 211. 4, Chance Masters, 201.5.

Steer Wrestling: (third round) 1, Gabe Soileau, McNeese State University, 4.9. 2, Rooster Yazzie, Western Texas College, and Bryce Harrison, Blue Mountain Community College, 5.7. 4, Cooper Bradshaw, Central Arizona College, 6.7. (total on three) 1, Soileau, 15.4. 2, Yazzie, 18.2. 3, Bradshaw, 26.7. 4, Hazen Smith, College of Southern Idaho, 32.5.

Goat Tying: (third round) 1, Ashleigh Young, McNeese State University, 6.2 seconds. 2, Emma Hodson, Weber State University, 6.4. 3, Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming College, 6.5. 4, (tie) Elle Eagles, South Plains College and Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State University, 6.7. (total on three) 1, Emma Hodson, 18.9. 2, Karissa Rayhill, 20.1. 3, Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State University, 20.2. 4, Kaylee Smith, Panhandle State University, 21.0.

Team Roping: (third round) 1, Colton Campbell, California State University – Fresno and Brushton Minton, West Hills College, 5.0. 2, Jhett Trenary, Tarleton State University, and Dylan Jones, Clarendon College, 6.0. 3, Dawson Lackey and Owen Perkins, Central Arizona College, 6.6. 4, Chase Onaka and Sterling Humphry, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 7.1. (total on three) 1, Trenary and dJones, 22.9. 2, Onaka and Humphry, 24.2. (on one) Campbell and Minton, 5.0. 4, Cooper White, Gillette College and Denton Shaw, University of Wyoming, 5.5.

Barrel Racing: (third round) 1, Maddy Dickens, Tarleton State University, 14.39 seconds. 2, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University, 14.42. 3, Kelsey Lensegrav, University of Wyoming, 14.45. 4, Julia Stazinski, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 14.47. (total on three) 1, Maddy Dickens, 43.49. 2, Julia Starzinski, 43.55. 3, Madison Rau, South Dakota State University, 43.69. 4, Kelsey Lensegrav, 43.93.

Bull Riding: (third round) 1, Daylon Swearingen, Panola Junior College, 79. 2, Nate Hoey, Lamar Community College, 78.5. 3, Ross Freeman, Panola Junior College 76.5. 4, Nick Pelke, Iowa Central Community College, 73. (total on two) 1, Daylon Swearingen, 161. 2, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 156.5. 3, Dalton Kasel, Howard Community College, 153. 4, Nick Pelke, 149.5.

Men’s All-Around: 1, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 195 points. 2, Colton Campbell, California State University – Fresno, 190. 3, Brushton Minton, West Hills College, 130. 4, Dawson Lackey, Central Arizona College, 110.

Women’s All-Around: 1, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University, 165. 2, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State University, 150. 3, Janey Reeves, Idaho State University, 115. 4, Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State University, 65.

Men’s Team: 1, Panhandle State University, 420. 2, Panola Junior College, 370. 3, Clarendon College, 340. 4, Tarleton State University, 305.

Women’s Team: 1, McNeese State University, 260. 2, Tarleton State University, 230. 3, University of Wyoming, 200. 4, Eastern Wyoming College 195.