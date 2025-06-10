72nd annual Thresher Show to be held July 30-Aug. 2

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Organizers announced their 72nd annual Thresher Show July 30 to Aug. 2, in Bird City, Kan. The Tri-State Antique Engine and Thresher Association event will feature the Rumely Collectors national expo bringing in collectors from all over the nation.

Rural and urban residents across Kansas and the surrounding region will want to save the weekend of July 30-Aug 2, 2025, to experience life on the High Plains in the 20th century. Along with 17 steam traction engines, 30 plus buildings full of farming and related items and over 300 antique tractors housed permanently on the show site at Bird City, Tri-state Antique Engine and Thresher Association has teamed up with The Rumely Collectors Association to bring you some of the seldom seen larger prairie tractors.

Activities and opportunities for public participation are being planned featuring displays of farming practices of 100 years past. A banquet is planned for Saturday night in the American Legion Hall for the Rumely enthusiasts and their friends.

Be watching for further news about this exciting event. Information can be found on the association website http://www.threshershow.org .