$748,000 in grants available for noxious weed management projects

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Agriculture is now accepting grant applications to distribute $748,000 in funding to counties, municipalities, conservation districts, and non-profit organizations and associations for projects that focus on controlling the state’s designated noxious weeds. The 2022 Noxious Weed Management Grants combine the Noxious Weed Fund and state and private forestry funds.

“Over the past 18 months we learned we have to be creative and persistent in controlling noxious weeds across Colorado’s agricultural and natural lands, in spite of the pandemic and natural disasters. Acting quickly and decisively often requires resources land managers might lack,” said Les Owen, CDA conservation services director. “This funding from the General Assembly and the U.S. Forest Service goes a long way to controlling noxious weeds that are attracted to lands disturbed by wildfire, drought and development pressures and will help us reach our weed management goals.”

Since 2015, the General Assembly has provided $700,000 annually for projects that have been carried out by more than 30 counties, cities, conservation districts, and non-profit organizations. For instance, all of the state’s known populations of List A noxious weeds species were treated with the goal of eradication in 2015 and in subsequent years, as needed. Numerous noxious weeds classified as List B species have also been treated since 2015.

Applications for the 2022 Noxious Weed Management Grants are due at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2021. For a full list of required documents, priority project areas, and application link, please visit the CDA Noxious Weed Program Website.

For questions regarding the Noxious Weed Fund grants, please contact Patty York at (303) 241-7908 or Sam Sartwell at (720) 392-4120.