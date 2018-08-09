84th annual Caldwell Night Rodeo to be held Aug. 14-18

There are 524 rodeo entries at this year's rodeo with 55 of them coming from Idaho. Five of them will compete in front of their hometown crowd. The best bucking stock from Powder River Rodeo, D & H Cattle Company, Outlaw Buckers Rodeo, Brookman Rodeo and Burch Rodeo will be featured. Award-winning bull, "Bruiser," and horse, "Craig at Midnight," are expected to test the skills in the bareback riding and bull riding at the event being held Aug. 14-18 in Caldwell, Idaho. Over $315,000 in prize money will be paid at this year's rodeo.

2017 CNR Champions returning to defend their titles:

Bareback Riding – Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 172 points, $8,382

Steer Wrestling – Rowdy Parrott, Bellville, Texas, 11.3 seconds, $7,608

Team Roping (tie) – Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla./Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 15.5 seconds, $6,801 each

Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 15.5, $6,781 each (new partners in 2018)

Saddle Bronc Riding – Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 173.5 points, $6,848

Tie-Down Roping – Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash., 26.8 seconds, $5,199

Barrel Racing – Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 50.69 seconds, $8,332

Competition Format: Top 12 advance to Finals in all events except bull riding

Bareback Riding – one round and Finals – 45 entries

Steer Wrestling – two rounds and Finals – 87 entries

Team Roping — two rounds and Finals – 60 teams entered

Saddle Bronc Riding – one round and Finals – 60 entries

Tie-Down Roping – two rounds and Finals –72 entries

WPRA Barrel Race – two rounds and Finals – 73 entries

Bull Riding – one full round, no Finals – 75 entries

First Round of timed events (slack) will be held at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13. Second round starts that evening at 5 p.m. and will be completed during the first four performances.

Theme Nights:

Tuesday, Aug. 14 – Opening performance – Family Night

Wednesday, Aug. 15 – Purple Family Night benefitting the Man Up Crusade

Thursday, Aug. 16 – Power of Pink Night raising money for mammograms for local women

Friday, Aug. 17 – Patriot Night raising money for CNR's Military Relief Fund

Saturday, Aug. 20 – Championship Finals

Ticket Information:

Advance tickets are available at D & B Supply, Idaho's Cowboy Supply, Hap Tallman's & Boot Barn or online CALDWELLNIGHTRODEO.COM.

Tuesday and Wednesday are family nights – up to four children free with each paid adult.

Tuesday through Thursday advance tickets – Adults $15, Seniors $12 and Children under 12 $8.

Friday and Saturday advance tickets – $25 per person

Tickets at the gate subject to availability and price increase of $3.

The Caldwell Night Rodeo is one of the top 20 rodeos in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. They have been nominated for the PRCA's Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year eight times. More information is available at http://www.CaldwellNightRodeo.com.